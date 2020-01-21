Airbnb Is Giving Away a Night at Juliet’s Verona House This Valentine’s Day

Courtesy of Airbnb
Jan 21, 2020
Courtesy of Airbnb
Even though Juliet—and her balcony—are fictional, people have been making pilgrimages to this 13th-century building in Verona due to its similarities to the Shakespeare story.
The winning couple will get to sleep in the actual bed used in the 1968 Franco Zeffirelli film.
You could call it a stay to die for. This Valentine’s Day, Airbnb is giving one lucky couple the chance to spend the night at Juliet’s house in Verona, Italy.
While Shakespeare’s heroine is a fictional character, Casa di Giulietta is a very real museum dedicated to Romeo and Juliet. Each year, it draws millions of visitors who want to see its famous balcony and make their own declarations of love. Considered “the most important museum in the City of Verona,” according to Federico Sboarina, the city’s mayor, the 13th-century building will be transformed into a home for the first time since the 1930s for the winners of this one-night stay.
For decades, lovesick people have written letters to Juliet, which are answered by volunteer secretaries at the Juliet Club in Verona. To enter the Airbnb contest, interested couples must write their own letter to Juliet sharing their love story and why they’d be the perfect guests for this rare opportunity. Entry letters can be submitted at airbnb.com/juliet.
Submissions can be submitted now through 11:59 p.m. ET on February 2, 2020.
The winning couple will get to spend February 14, 2020, in Juliet’s balcony bedroom—complete with the actual bed used in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet that is usually on display inside the museum.
Article continues below advertisement
That alone is nothing to bite your thumb at. But the stay includes much more. During the day, you’ll get a private tour of the museum and also get to read letters from—and write back to—a few of the 50,000 people who write to Juliet each year through the Juliet Club. You’ll also get to take a tour of Verona to see some of the places mentioned in Shakespeare’s play. Then at night, chef Giancarlo Perbellini, of Verona’s two-Michelin star restaurant Casa Perbellini, will cook a candlelight dinner for you.
Even if your submission isn’t deemed a winner, don’t consider yourself fortune’s fool. Airbnb is also offering these limited-time Experiences in Verona this February that anyone can sign up for:
For more information about this contest, visit airbnb.com/juliet.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar