Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trending News

Airbnb Is Giving Away a Night at Juliet’s Verona House This Valentine’s Day

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jan 21, 2020

share this article
flipboard
Even though Juliet—and her balcony—are fictional, people have been making pilgrimages to this 13th-century building in Verona due to its similarities to the Shakespeare story.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Even though Juliet—and her balcony—are fictional, people have been making pilgrimages to this 13th-century building in Verona due to its similarities to the Shakespeare story.

The winning couple will get to sleep in the actual bed used in the 1968 Franco Zeffirelli film.

share this article
flipboard

You could call it a stay to die for. This Valentine’s Day, Airbnb is giving one lucky couple the chance to spend the night at Juliet’s house in Verona, Italy.

While Shakespeare’s heroine is a fictional character, Casa di Giulietta is a very real museum dedicated to Romeo and Juliet. Each year, it draws millions of visitors who want to see its famous balcony and make their own declarations of love. Considered “the most important museum in the City of Verona,” according to Federico Sboarina, the city’s mayor, the 13th-century building will be transformed into a home for the first time since the 1930s for the winners of this one-night stay.

How to enter

For decades, lovesick people have written letters to Juliet, which are answered by volunteer secretaries at the Juliet Club in Verona. To enter the Airbnb contest, interested couples must write their own letter to Juliet sharing their love story and why they’d be the perfect guests for this rare opportunity. Entry letters can be submitted at airbnb.com/juliet

Submissions can be submitted now through 11:59 p.m. ET on February 2, 2020.

A sneak preview of the romantic suite the winners will stay in at Juliet’s house.
Courtesy of Airbnb
A sneak preview of the romantic suite the winners will stay in at Juliet’s house.

What you’ll win

The winning couple will get to spend February 14, 2020, in Juliet’s balcony bedroom—complete with the actual bed used in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet that is usually on display inside the museum.

Article continues below advertisement

That alone is nothing to bite your thumb at. But the stay includes much more. During the day, you’ll get a private tour of the museum and also get to read letters from—and write back to—a few of the 50,000 people who write to Juliet each year through the Juliet Club. You’ll also get to take a tour of Verona to see some of the places mentioned in Shakespeare’s play. Then at night, chef Giancarlo Perbellini, of Verona’s two-Michelin star restaurant Casa Perbellini, will cook a candlelight dinner for you.

Winners will get to write back to love letters sent to “Juliet” at the museum.
Courtesy of Airbnb
Winners will get to write back to love letters sent to “Juliet” at the museum.

But that’s not all

Even if your submission isn’t deemed a winner, don’t consider yourself fortune’s fool. Airbnb is also offering these limited-time Experiences in Verona this February that anyone can sign up for:

  • A Valentine’s Day special menu at Casa Perbellini ($115 per person, airbnb.com
  • The chance to be a Juliet Secretary and answer love letters at the Juliet Club for a day ($35 per person, airbnb.com)
  • A romantic photoshoot in Verona (from $81, airbnb.com)
  • A romantic food and wine walking tour in Verona (from $81 per person, airbnb.com)

For more information about this contest, visit airbnb.com/juliet.

>> Next: How to Say “I Love You” in 10 Different Languages

popular stories

  1. It’s Official—Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel, CDC Says

    Tips + News

  2. Hawaii Issues New Rules for Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online

    Art + Culture

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points

Loyalty + Rewards

Croatia Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers

Croatia Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers

Tips + News

Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside

Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside

Discover The Newest National Park and More Natural, Otherworldly Beauty

Discover The Newest National Park and More Natural, Otherworldly Beauty