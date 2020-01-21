Airbnb Is Giving Away a Night at Juliet’s Verona House This Valentine’s Day

You could call it a stay to die for. This Valentine’s Day, Airbnb is giving one lucky couple the chance to spend the night at Juliet’s house in Verona, Italy.

While Shakespeare’s heroine is a fictional character, Casa di Giulietta is a very real museum dedicated to Romeo and Juliet. Each year, it draws millions of visitors who want to see its famous balcony and make their own declarations of love. Considered “the most important museum in the City of Verona,” according to Federico Sboarina, the city’s mayor, the 13th-century building will be transformed into a home for the first time since the 1930s for the winners of this one-night stay.

How to enter

For decades, lovesick people have written letters to Juliet, which are answered by volunteer secretaries at the Juliet Club in Verona. To enter the Airbnb contest, interested couples must write their own letter to Juliet sharing their love story and why they’d be the perfect guests for this rare opportunity. Entry letters can be submitted at airbnb.com/juliet.

Submissions can be submitted now through 11:59 p.m. ET on February 2, 2020.

Courtesy of Airbnb A sneak preview of the romantic suite the winners will stay in at Juliet’s house.

What you’ll win

The winning couple will get to spend February 14, 2020, in Juliet’s balcony bedroom—complete with the actual bed used in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet that is usually on display inside the museum.