Air Travelers Are Truly Embracing Tech, Survey Finds

For most international air travelers, technology is something to welcome rather than wince at, according to a recently released survey conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA’s 2018 Global Passenger Survey, the results of which were released last week, was based on 10,408 responses from travelers from 145 countries; it found that travelers are increasingly open to and opting for tech options throughout their air travel experience.



For instance, 73 percent of respondents said that they now prefer to receive information about their flights via a text or through a mobile phone app. Since 2016 there has been a 10 percent increase in passengers who prefer to receive travel information through a smartphone app, IATA reported, indicating that not only are digital updates becoming the preferred method for receiving information, but also that apps, specifically, are gaining in popularity.

As for the kind of information they want to receive via their phones, 82 percent want to get updated flight status information, 49 percent would like information about the whereabouts of their luggage, and 46 percent would like to be informed about wait times in security and immigration lines.

Interestingly, while they’re up for using their devices prior to boarding, once on the flight, 54 percent of passengers reported they prefer to watch digital content on a seatback screen, compared to 36 percent who said they would rather use their own device.