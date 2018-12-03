First U.S. Biometric Screening Terminal Opens in Atlanta

Delta Air Lines, together with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), opened the first biometric terminal in the United States at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend.

The carrior also announced that it is expanding its facial recognition test program at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport to all 14 international gates in the airport's McNamara Terminal by mid-December, at which time any Delta customer flying direct to an international destination from Detroit will have the option of using facial recognition technology at boarding.



As of December 1, Delta customers flying direct from the Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal (or Terminal F) in Atlanta to an international destination have the option of using facial recognition technology to check in at self-service kiosks; check their bags; use as identification in the TSA security line; and to board their flight at any gate in Terminal F.

Courtesy of Delta Facial recognition cameras are in place at check-in.

Biometric screening is also available to travelers flying with Delta partner airlines Aeromexico, Air France–KLM, and Virgin Atlantic Airways out of Terminal F. Additionally, international travelers arriving on Delta and its partner airlines into Atlanta can use facial recognition technology as they go through CBP processing.