First U.S. Biometric Screening Terminal Opens in Atlanta

Courtesy of Delta
By Michelle Baran
Dec 3, 2018
Travelers can now have their faces scanned by cameras that are in place throughout Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Terminal F.
Delta passengers can now use facial recognition at check-in, to go through security, and to board their flight. And the carrier is expanding the program to Detroit, next.
Delta Air Lines, together with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), opened the first biometric terminal in the United States at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend.
The carrior also announced that it is expanding its facial recognition test program at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport to all 14 international gates in the airport's McNamara Terminal by mid-December, at which time any Delta customer flying direct to an international destination from Detroit will have the option of using facial recognition technology at boarding.
As of December 1, Delta customers flying direct from the Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal (or Terminal F) in Atlanta to an international destination have the option of using facial recognition technology to check in at self-service kiosks; check their bags; use as identification in the TSA security line; and to board their flight at any gate in Terminal F.
Biometric screening is also available to travelers flying with Delta partner airlines Aeromexico, Air France–KLM, and Virgin Atlantic Airways out of Terminal F. Additionally, international travelers arriving on Delta and its partner airlines into Atlanta can use facial recognition technology as they go through CBP processing.
In order to have access to the facial recognition option, customers flying direct to an international destination from Atlanta’s Terminal F need to enter their passport information during online check-in or at the self-service check-in kiosks in the terminal. They can then have their faces scanned by cameras at the check-in kiosks in the arrivals lobby, at the TSA checkpoint, and at the gate. Once the screen gives them a green check mark, they are free to continue on.
Travelers need to have their passports on hand throughout the process. Those customers who do not wish to participate in the biometric screening process can proceed through the airport the same as before.
Delta has been testing facial recognition technology in Atlanta, Detroit, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport over the past several years.
