Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy

Air New Zealand this week filed patent and trademark applications for a newly developed prototype of a lie-flat sleeping pod designed for economy-class travelers.

The Economy Skynest, as it’s called, emerged after three years of research and development and with the input of more than 200 customers. It’s a contained “room” of sorts that consists of six, 6.5-foot-long sleeping pods, three on each side stacked atop one another in a bunk-bed style.

“A clear pain point for economy travelers on long-haul flights is the inability to stretch out. The development of the Skynest is a direct response to that challenge,” Air New Zealand chief marketing and customer officer Mike Tod said in a statement.

When Air New Zealand’s new nonstop flight between Auckland and New York begins service in October, it will cover 8,810 miles and will be Air New Zealand’s longest flight—and the fifth longest flight in the world. The eastbound flight will take 15 hours and 40 minutes, and the westbound will take 17 hours and 40 minutes.

The carrier said that it will make a final decision on whether to go forward with implementing the Economy Skynest in 2021 after it has assessed the performance of the first year of the Auckland–New York route.