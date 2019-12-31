Could This New Airplane Seat Design Actually Make Flying Coach Comfortable?

It’s a fact of flying life: It’s hard to sleep in coach. But the London-based firm New Territory is hoping to change that with a new economy-class seat design that could make the cheap seats more comfortable.

The project, called Interspace, was officially unveiled earlier this month and features a wing support system that has been built into a standard coach-class-style airplane seat. It includes two padded wings that can fold out from the seat back, allowing passengers to lean on a cushioned surface.

According to New Territory, the crux of the problem is that airplane seat comfort has been traditionally associated with seat pitch, which is the space between a point on one seat and the same point on the seat in front of it.

Instead, the company found that what fliers actually need in order to be more comfortable is the ability to rotate and redistribute their weight within their seat, “which is why you often see people leaning on the window of the aircraft using makeshift pillows,” New Territory wrote in a release.

For Luke Miles, founder and chief creative officer at New Territory, the project is as much about social equality as it is about design.

“Not enough time, thought and resources have been invested into the back of the aircraft cabin,” Miles said in a statement. “We believe that comfort, good posture and well-being is a human right irrespective of financial status or social class.”