Tips + News
By Lyndsey Matthews
  •  April 23, 2020

You Can Download AFAR Zoom Backgrounds Right Now for Free

Make it look like you’re somewhere far, far away in your video conference calls with AFAR’s original travel photography.
You Can Download AFAR Zoom Backgrounds Right Now for Free

Virtually transport yourself to Greece for you next video call, and cover up the mess in your living room at the same time.

Photo by Thomas Prior

Thanks to the magic of technology, we can all pretend we’re traveling somewhere fabulous right now—at least on our daily Zoom video conference calls. We asked AFAR’s photo editors to pull some of their favorite travel images that have appeared in the magazine over the years, so you can head to Greece during your next catchup with your boss. Then in the evening, you can hop over to India for happy hour with your friends.

If you’re new to Zoom, follow these three simple steps for adding a virtual background to your video calls:

  • First, right click and save one of the images below to use as your background. Or go ahead and download them all so you have options.
  • Once you log into your Zoom call, click the arrow directly to the right of the “Stop video” icon near the bottom left of the screen. From the pop up, click on the “Choose a virtual background” and select the images you want.
  • To switch the backgrounds out, follow the previous steps and toggle between the images you uploaded when you feel like it.

Download your favorites below and click through to read the original stories to learn more about the destinations they feature.

Rajasthan, India

Nagaur Fort, Rajasthan

Nagaur Fort, Rajasthan

Photo by Joao Canziani

Download this background

Read the original story about Rajasthan’s palaces-turned-hotels.

Follow Joao Canziani on Instagram

A shrine along the Kumano Kodo, Japan

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Photo by Peter Bohler

Download this background

Read the original story about hiking Japan’s Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route.

Follow Peter Bohler on Instagram

Oia, Greece

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Photo by Thomas Prior

Download this background

Read the original story about a father and son cruising the Mediterranean in search of a new mythology.

Follow Thomas Prior on Instagram

A giraffe in Kenya

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Photo by Alex Cretey Systermans

Download this background

Read the original story on how to take an ethical safari.

Follow Alex Cretey Systermans on Instagram

Tel Aviv, Israel

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Photo by Dina Litovsky

Download this background

Read the original story about the many layers of Tel Aviv.

Follow Dina Litovsky on Instagram

>> Next: These Baby Goat and Sheep Webcams Will Help You Through Quarantine

Lyndsey Matthews
Lyndsey Matthews is a senior travel editor at the Points Guy; previously, she was a senior editor for Afar.

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