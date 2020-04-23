You Can Download AFAR Zoom Backgrounds Right Now for Free

Thanks to the magic of technology, we can all pretend we’re traveling somewhere fabulous right now—at least on our daily Zoom video conference calls. We asked AFAR’s photo editors to pull some of their favorite travel images that have appeared in the magazine over the years, so you can head to Greece during your next catchup with your boss. Then in the evening, you can hop over to India for happy hour with your friends.

If you’re new to Zoom, follow these three simple steps for adding a virtual background to your video calls:

First, right click and save one of the images below to use as your background. Or go ahead and download them all so you have options.

Once you log into your Zoom call, click the arrow directly to the right of the “Stop video” icon near the bottom left of the screen. From the pop up, click on the “Choose a virtual background” and select the images you want.

To switch the backgrounds out, follow the previous steps and toggle between the images you uploaded when you feel like it.

Download your favorites below and click through to read the original stories to learn more about the destinations they feature.

Rajasthan, India

Photo by Joao Canziani

Read the original story about Rajasthan’s palaces-turned-hotels.

Follow Joao Canziani on Instagram

A shrine along the Kumano Kodo, Japan

Photo by Peter Bohler

Read the original story about hiking Japan's Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route.

Follow Peter Bohler on Instagram

Oia, Greece

Photo by Thomas Prior

Read the original story about a father and son cruising the Mediterranean in search of a new mythology.

Follow Thomas Prior on Instagram

A giraffe in Kenya

Photo by Alex Cretey Systermans

Read the original story on how to take an ethical safari.

Follow Alex Cretey Systermans on Instagram

Tel Aviv, Israel

Photo by Dina Litovsky

Read the original story about the many layers of Tel Aviv.

Follow Dina Litovsky on Instagram

