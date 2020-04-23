You Can Download AFAR Zoom Backgrounds Right Now for Free

Photo by Joao Canziani
Apr 23, 2020
Photo by Thomas Prior
Virtually transport yourself to Greece for you next video call, and cover up the mess in your living room at the same time.
Make it look like you’re somewhere far, far away in your video conference calls with AFAR’s original travel photography.
Thanks to the magic of technology, we can all pretend we’re traveling somewhere fabulous right now—at least on our daily Zoom video conference calls. We asked AFAR’s photo editors to pull some of their favorite travel images that have appeared in the magazine over the years, so you can head to Greece during your next catchup with your boss. Then in the evening, you can hop over to India for happy hour with your friends.
If you’re new to Zoom, follow these three simple steps for adding a virtual background to your video calls:
Download your favorites below and click through to read the original stories to learn more about the destinations they feature.
Read the original story about Rajasthan’s palaces-turned-hotels.
Follow Joao Canziani on Instagram
Read the original story about hiking Japan's Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route.
Follow Peter Bohler on Instagram
Read the original story about a father and son cruising the Mediterranean in search of a new mythology.
Follow Thomas Prior on Instagram
Read the original story on how to take an ethical safari.
Follow Alex Cretey Systermans on Instagram
Read the original story about the many layers of Tel Aviv.
Follow Dina Litovsky on Instagram
>> Next: These Baby Goat and Sheep Webcams Will Help You Through Quarantine
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy