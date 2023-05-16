Travel InspirationHotels
By Lyndsey Matthews
  •  May 16, 2023

Ace Hotels Offers Rooms for $150 per Night This Summer

The oh-so-cool hotel brand is having a summer sale from now through May 31, for stays June 1 through September 10.

Lobby at Ace Hotel Sydney

Opened in May 2022, the Ace Hotel Sydney is one of the newest properties in the boutique brand’s portfolio.

Photo by Anson Smart

Good flight deals may be hard to find this summer, but it’s possible to score a hotel deal right now. Known for its design-forward style, Ace Hotel is having a brand-wide summer sale with major discounts on its rooms at its boutique properties in various U.S. and international destinations.

From May 16-31, Ace is offering rooms (and suites!) for just $150 per night while supplies last—after that they’re 40 percent off best available rate—for stays June 1 through September 10, 2023. (Standard blackout dates apply, so you’ll need to play around with dates to find availability.) That’s better than Ace’s last Black Friday sale last November when rates were discounted up to 35 percent off. Ace rooms can run anywhere from $119 for a cozy room in Portland with a shared bathroom down the hall to a decked out suite for $1,000-plus a night in Kyoto.

Though the sale runs through May 31, it’s smart to book sooner than later since Ace says the discounts are available “while inventory lasts,” so it could sell out. With the exception of the Ace Hotel Seattle, all other Ace properties are participating in the sale, which includes hotels in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Kyoto, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Palm Springs, Portland, Sydney, and Toronto.

Every Ace property is unique in look and feel, and all of them have been designed to highlight characteristics of the local city or community in which they’re set. The newest Ace properties are Toronto, a 123-room hotel which opened in July 2022 in the city’s historic Fashion District, and Sydney, which opened in May 2022 with 257 rooms in a former Surry Hills brick factory. The original Ace is in Seattle, a 28-room hotel that really set the stage for the Ace brand with room art by Shepard Fairey (the artist behind the Obama “Hope” posters) and affordable rates. (It’s not part of this sale because it’s “too small” to put on sale according to the company.)

Ace launched in 1999 and became a rising star in the boutique hotel scene using the formula of opening in an up-and-coming neighborhood and creating a welcoming bar scene in the lobby that draws in locals as well as hotel guests. The brand was sold in early 2023, and the new owners plan to grow its portfolio of hotels from the 10 Ace hotels that are currently open to a total of 30 properties eventually (though of course, those won’t be available for this sale).

Ace is also marking down items in its Ace Hotel Shop up to 50 percent off now through the end of May. That means you can get linen robes for just $88 (was $175), silk scarves for $60 (was $120), or duffel bags for $30 (was $60).

Lyndsey Matthews
Lyndsey Matthews is the senior commerce editor at AFAR who covers travel gear, packing advice, and points and loyalty.
