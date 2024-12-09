Sponsored Content
An Ideal Family-Friendly Winter Getaway in Park City, Utah

Whether you’re hitting the slopes, mushing a dog sled, toasting s’mores by the fire, or tubing a sledding hill, Pendry Park City makes the ideal home base.

Family vacations are the earliest memories of most adults (62 percent, according to a survey conducted by the U.S. Travel Association), and a truly unforgettable one is a winter trip to Park City, Utah, when you stay at Pendry Park City. Known for its epic annual snowfall, Park City draws skiers, snowboarders, and families looking to spend time together. At Pendry Park City, amenities like a heated rooftop pool, a kids’ club, and nightly s’mores by the firepits will give you and your kids a fun-filled winter family escape in this snowy destination.

Stay at a family-friendly hotel in Park City

Located in Canyons Village, Pendry Park City has 175 guest rooms and residences with a contemporary aesthetic and thoughtful touches throughout. Its manageable size is ideal for families, and as a ski-in/ski-out property, Pendry Park City makes hitting the slopes easy.

Accommodations include Rooms, Suites, and Residences with up to four bedrooms, so there’s enough room for everyone, whether you’re planning an intimate family getaway or a reunion with multiple generations. Residences also offer all the comforts of home, lending themselves to more extended stays. Book preferences including king-sized beds with pillow-top mattresses, deep marble soaking tubs, fireplaces, full kitchens, furnished terraces, bunk beds, washers/dryers, and living and dining spaces.

Swim in the heated rooftop pool and more family-friendly activities

During the holidays at Pendry Park City, families can join a daily scavenger hunt to win prizes for finding Gilbert, the hotel’s giant plush moose (based on a character from a children’s book by local authors). Clues left in rooms during nightly turndown service help kids track down Gilbert’s location, snap a photo, and bring it to the concierge to claim their prize. Details about the scavenger hunt (and other events) are on the Seasonal Happenings page.

Each evening, Pendry Park City offers s’mores at the Après Pendry Plaza fire pits as the sun sets behind the Wasatch mountains. Parents can relax with an après cocktail and warm up by the fire while kids enjoy the sweet treat. Come summer, the plaza also features outdoor games like cornhole and live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

Another boon for families, Pendry Park City’s heated rooftop pool and hot tub are open year-round. The pool deck features loungers, fire pits, all-day food and beverage service, and a panoramic view of the slopes.

For those who want to ski without the little ones, the kids’ club, Paintbox, offers activities for visitors ages 5–12. Evening sessions mean parents can have a night out, and social coordinators host complimentary afternoon seasonal craft workshops. The hotel also has events like visits with Santa and his reindeer to make special family memories.

Winter sports in Park City

Pendry Park City’s on-site outfitter, Compass Sports, can fit the whole family for skis and snowboards, so you can easily take advantage of some of the best skiing in the world waiting on your doorstep. Plus, an abundance of other wintertime activities to enjoy in Park City awaits for days when you’re not on the slopes.

Think miles of trails for snowshoeing or fat-tire cycling, as well as indoor and outdoor ice skating (at Park City Ice Arena and Park City Mountain Resort). At Woodward Park City, the whole family can fly down a snowy hill in an inner tube, among other ample on-site activities.

For a thrilling ride through the forest, try dog sledding in Park City. Get more puppy therapy at Nuzzles & Co., the area’s no-kill animal shelter and ranch sanctuary. Go horseback riding, take an enchanting sleigh ride, or arrive at a special dinner in a yurt in a horse-drawn sleigh. These experiences and more are all possible on a Park City vacation filled with memories your family will treasure forever.

Pendry Park City
