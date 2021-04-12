An Early Look at Japan’s Upcoming Studio Ghibli Theme Park

Super Nintendo World isn’t the only new theme park we have on our must-visit list once Japan eventually reopens its borders. Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation film studio, has plans to open its very own theme park in 2022.

Not to be confused with the existing Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, the new theme park will be located within Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park, the former site of the 2005 World Expo about an hour east by train from Nagoya. Japan’s fourth largest city by population, Nagoya can be reached by bullet train in roughly 1.5 hours from Tokyo.

The Ghibli Theme Park will eventually have five areas themed around some of director and screenwriter Hayao Miyazaki’s most popular movies. When it opens in fall 2022, three themed areas will be completed, including “Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse,” “Dondoko Forest,” and the “Hill of Youth.” As seen in the rendering above, the “Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse” zone will be an indoor area with shops, exhibition spaces, and a dining section based on the 2001 film Spirited Away.

The “Dondoko Forest” part is based on the movie My Neighbor Totoro. A fully built replica of the house from the 1988 movie already exists on the site from the 2005 World Expo, and park developers are planning on using this existing landmark within the new Ghibli Park. The “Hill of Youth” area will be partially based on Howl’s Moving Castle and also include replicas of buildings from the film Whisper of the Heart.