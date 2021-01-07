A Lowcountry Family Getaway to Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina

Luxury abounds at the sprawling Montage Palmetto Bluff, but the resort’s best assets are the waterways and wildlife across 20,000 acres of South Carolina Lowcountry.

During a long weekend at Montage Palmetto Bluff, you probably won’t notice the bats or the mice. You’ll immediately be impressed by the courteous service—including staff that radios ahead so you’re constantly greeted by name—and by the carefully curated decor across the resort’s properties. Original oil paintings and gorgeous Lowcountry photographs line the rooms, from the luxury cottages and village homes to the Montage’s main inn. But rodents? Not so much. That doesn’t mean the Palmetto Bluff isn’t investing in them (and not in their removal). Most of Palmetto Bluff’s 20,000 acres—a mix of residential, resort, and recreational space in South Carolina’s Lowcountry—are wild and free. The former hunting preserve is carefully managed to support a thriving population of wild turkey, white-tailed deer, and yes, bats, which are the subject of a research effort to boost their population. Likewise, an effort to increase the barn owl population is accompanied by a study of small mammals to ensure the forest’s wild population of rodents can support the growing bird numbers. Guests may never hear about that (although they can by taking one of many tours and clinics offered by the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy), but that ethos of conservation quietly underscores the entire place. When a fox crosses your path on a bike ride through the pine forest, it’s there because the development around it was planned to leave room for that fox and its food sources, and generations of their offspring. “It all begins with the land,” says Conservancy director Jay Walea. “It’s raw. It’s not put on. It’s not for show. When you come to Palmetto Bluff, you are totally immersed in nature.” Photo by Hunter Lawrence The author and his family get ready to sail Palmetto Bluff's waterways. Day 1: Time on the water Palmetto Bluff has two town centers—Wilson Village to the north and Moreland Village two miles south. They’re connected by salt water, via Cauley’s Creek and the May River, and by the Inland Waterway, a meandering freshwater impoundment that winds throughout the resort and its neighborhoods. To get the lay of the land, it helps to start out on the water. Wilson Village offers multiple docks with soaring views across the salt marsh, whose green and yellow hues come alive over the water at the golden hour. Cast for trout from the floating dock in Moreland Village, or climb aboard the Grace, a 1913 motor yacht that’s been carefully restored to give guests an intimate view of the river and the scenic waterfront town of Bluffton.

Another option—highly recommended—is a private charter on the Hinckley Picnic Boat, an immaculate wood-and-fiberglass vessel that’s ideal for cruising the creeks. Sip champagne and watch dolphin surface around you while passing Bull Island, where a hard-packed bank of oyster shells constructed by Native Americans dates back thousands of years. Locals and guests have access to kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes at the Wilson Village Marina. The well-stocked population of bass in the Inland Waterway makes it a world-class freshwater fishery that’s a joy for experienced anglers and fun for kids. Courtesy of Palmetto Bluff Guided hikes reveal the natural and historical significance of the region. Day 2: Time on the land Palmetto Bluff wasn’t always a place designated for recreation. Staff archaeologist Mary Socci doesn’t sugarcoat the land’s history as a series of plantations, underscoring the atrocities committed during the era of slavery. “It’s our shared history, and visitors need to understand it and really think about it,” she says. “If you have an understanding of what life was like here, it becomes easier to talk about and address some of the issues and problems we’re facing today.” Socci leads tours throughout the resort, including walk throughs of the small cemeteries along the bluff overlooking the river. Development can only happen with meticulous excavation, and artifacts and interpretative displays appear throughout the resort, including at the Montage Palmetto Bluff's main inn. Across its acreage today, Palmetto Bluff’s ecosystems range from stands of ancient live oaks to bottomland cypress forests to acres of towering longleaf pine. Biking and hiking trails crisscross the property, inviting long rides and runs, leisurely family strolls, or a trail ride. Guests can opt to explore on horseback via trail rides departing from Longfield Stables (pony rides are available for kids). The land’s history as a hunting preserve is especially evident at the Shooting Club, where guests and members take aim along a 13-station sporting clay course that mimics the motions of a hunt. Quail flush at a shooter’s feet before a rabbit runs across the ground or a dove emerges from the field. It’s a challenge that can humble an experienced shooter or foster new passion in an aspiring marksperson. Photo by Hunter Lawrence The author's kids explore much of Palmetto Bluff on two wheels. Day 3: Time to relax Enjoying the outdoors at Palmetto Bluff doesn’t require constant activity—it is vacation, after all. At the inn, a heated pool and hot tub overlook the waterway, where you can watch anhingas nest on Bird Island, or see bald eagles and ospreys soar through the air. Fore & Aft, an open-air bar and lunch spot, serves upscale tacos, burritos, and margaritas, so it’s easy to spend a full day within walking distance of your room or cottage.

