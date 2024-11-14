Need a Reset? Head to This California Desert Oasis for a Mindful Retreat

For anyone seeking a break to find some inner peace, the endless sunshine, wide-open spaces, warm climate, and serene surroundings of the desert are the perfect setting for a mindful getaway. Greater Palm Springs is a shining example of a desert oasis that seamlessly combines natural beauty with a lifestyle rooted in protecting and preserving it.

Thanks to its history as a hideaway for celebrities during the golden age of Hollywood, Palm Springs pairs the comforts of plentiful amenities with rustic charm. From farm-to-fork dining and tranquil retreats to eco-friendly hotels and engaging local experiences, this destination offers rewarding ways to explore while lessening your environmental footprint. Here’s your guide to the best greener adventures in Greater Palm Springs.

See beautiful sunsets and hike the Indian Canyons

An oasis in Palm Canyon Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

The desert is a fantastic setting for stunning sunsets, and Greater Palm Springs has ample locations that provide the perfect backdrop. Indian Canyons in Palm Springs and Vista Point in Palm Desert are just two popular locations for enjoying magnificent views as the sun dips below the horizon. (Pro tip: Indian Canyons is only open until 5 p.m., so check the sunset timing before you go.)

Hiking through the Indian Canyons connects you with nature and the rich cultural heritage of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, which has called these lands home since time immemorial. As you traverse the serene trails, surrounded by towering palm trees and stunning rock formations, you’ll experience a sense of tranquility and awe.

Eat farm-to-table meals

The culinary scene in Greater Palm Springs is lively and integral to the local community. Notable spots include Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, renowned for its plant-based offerings that showcase fresh produce and flavors. Its casual atmosphere and takeout options make it perfect for a quick bite or relaxed meal.

Heirloom Craft Kitchen in Indio is another excellent choice, serving plant-based and meat options. Order an Impossible burger or Original Heirloom Burger with house pickles, aged cheddar, and cabernet onions.

For a more gourmet option, head to Workshop Kitchen & Bar, which focuses on seasonal ingredients and features a wood-fired pizza oven and grill. With a menu inspired by the state’s cuisine, it’s an unforgettable dining experience in a historic Spanish-style building.

If you’re looking for dinner and a show, grab a table at PS Underground. With this dining experience, guests enjoy live shows from local acts and secret menus crafted from local, seasonal ingredients, ensuring that every meal supports regional farmers.

For those interested in sipping on local valley hops, head to Coachella Valley Brewing Company for local brews made with environmentally conscious practices. Its commitment to quality and sustainability makes it a must-visit for craft beer enthusiasts.

Visit museums, gardens, zoos, and more

A giraffe greets visitors at the Living Desert Zoo. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Nothing lifts the spirits like a lick from a giraffe or watching prairie dogs wrestle in the dirt. So, no mindful trip to Greater Palm Springs would be complete without visiting the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, which showcases the region’s diverse ecosystems alongside habitats from Africa and Australia. See everything from majestic mountain lions to playful meerkats, all while learning about desert conservation efforts. Another kid-friendly option is catching a movie at the Mary Pickford Theatre is D’place, a solar-powered cinema that champions sustainable energy use.

For a bit of local knowledge, dive into the culture of the local Cahuilla Indian tribe at the new Agua Caliente Cultural Museum. It highlights the tribe’s history, art, and connection to the desert through exhibits and a stunning outdoor Oasis Trail, part of the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza that Time magazine named one of the 2024 World’s Greatest Places.

The mid-century facade of Sunnylands Photo by Sunnylands Center & Gardens/Visit Greater Palm Springs

Don’t miss Sunnylands, a stunning midcentury modern estate, now a retreat center with a gorgeous public garden open to visitors. Once the winter escape for philanthropists Walter and Leonore Annenberg, the estate focuses on sustainability and conservation, making it a fitting finale to your eco-friendly journey through Greater Palm Springs.

After a day of exploration, unwind at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage’s spa. Delight in treatments like a deep-tissue massage, an Indigenous Clay Body Wrap, or a Date Body Scrub featuring locally grown dates and other natural ingredients from the Coachella Valley. The spa’s focus on holistic practices ensures that your self-care routine is as kind to the environment as it is to your skin.

Shop vintage stores and flea markets

Art lovers and shoppers will delight in Mojave Flea Trading Post in Palm Springs. This vibrant marketplace features local artisans and sustainable vendors, offering everything from handmade crafts to eco-friendly products.

Keep your green shopping spree going by visiting one of the many vintage stores in the area to browse midcentury modern furniture, vintage clothing and jewelry, and more. Thanks to the area’s decades-long status as a Hollywood playground, expect authenticity and high quality. One sparkling example is the Fine Art of Design in Palm Desert, where clothing and accessories from every decade are satisfyingly arranged by color.

Ride a bike and tour architecture

One of the best ways to explore Greater Palm Springs is by bike. Pedego Electric Bikes’ rentals and guided tours allow you to experience the area’s natural beauty easily.

If you’re looking for a way to experience the famous midcentury modern architecture of the area, book a tour with Modern & More Bike Tours. The three-hour tour cruises quiet streets in South Palm Springs, showcasing iconic midcentury modern neighborhoods and celebrity homes. It’s a breezy and informative way to experience the destination’s iconic aesthetic, perfect for architecture and history buffs.

Stay in eco-luxury hotels

The pool at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa Visit Greater Palm Springs

Relaxing nights are paramount on a mindful vacation. Book a room at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, a downtown Palm Springs retreat with eco-friendly practices. Enjoy recycled materials, high-efficiency cooling, and local plant life throughout the grounds. The hotel also partners with clean-air vehicles and offers in-room refillable amenities.

Another tranquil place to consider is the Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa, an adults-only wellness resort in Desert Hot Springs with natural mineral hot springs and lush gardens. It also happens to be the first carbon-neutral resort in the U.S. Relax in the sustainable accommodations, get a deep massage or body scrub, then soak in mineral-rich waters. At the on-site restaurant, you can savor farm-fresh California dishes.

Kick back in island-inspired luxury at the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa. This Indian Wells resort embraces sustainability with eco-conscious practices like water conservation, renewable energy, and locally sourced ingredients. Relax by the pool, get a spa treatment, and rest easy knowing you’re doing your part.

A lesser-known gem, Good House Hotel & Spa in Desert Hot Springs is another property dedicated to eco-friendly hospitality. It promotes sustainability through local sourcing and water conservation efforts to protect the two aquifers that feed their hot spring pools.

As participants in the Kind Traveler program, part of the rate for every stay at all these hotels goes to local nonprofits. You’ll help support organizations, including the LGBTQ+ Center of the Desert to help support the Coachella Valley’s LGBTQ+ community and Friends of the Desert Mountains, working to protect land resources and endangered species in the valley.