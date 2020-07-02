What in the World Are You Wearing?

Unravel the social status, historic figures, and far-flung places behind your clothes to go around the world in your closet.

History, economics, and politics all play roles in the clothes we wear. They also influence what we call items of apparel. Some attire is named for historic people: leotard, bowler, wellingtons. The names of many items also come from where they originated (fez, keffiyeh, astrakhan hat) while others their roots in class divisions, or more obscure origins. Read on for an A to Z (well, T) look at how some classic clothes got their name. Ascot Back in the 1800s, the ascot got its name from its frequent appearance at the Ascot Racecourse in England. Also from English horse racing: the derby hat (aka bowler in Great Britain). Iconic for a century, it was worn by the likes of Winston Churchill. Balaclava The Crimean peninsula, surrounded by the Black Sea, is territory long fought over. During the mid-19th century, the Crimean War pitted Russia against an alliance of the U.K., France, and the Ottoman Empire. The Battle of Balaclava took place there on October 25, 1854. Balaclava headgear, originally knit in wool, resembles a ski mask and can be worn several ways to cover the face and neck. British soldiers stationed at the port town of Balaclava used them for protection against the cold weather, hence the name. Bandana The working class gave us the bandana, which is derived from a Hindi word meaning “to tie.” (India is the source of many fabric names: seersucker, madras, and calico among them—in part because of trading in the British Empire.) The pattern on bandanas—often an ornate floral, teardrop shape—originated in Kashmir, though it’s named for Paisley, Scotland, where textile industries thrived. Read more about this classic kerchief. Bermuda Shorts These shorts did not originate on Bermuda; they’re one of several items adopted from the British military, including trench coats. The British may well have been inspired to make long shorts part of their uniform in tropical climates because of their contact with Gurkha soldiers of Nepal. (And Panama hats are made not in Panama, but Ecuador. Panama, however, exported many of the hats that came to the USA during the construction of the Panama Canal.) Bikini

The bikini—named for the Bikini Atoll in the South Pacific’s Marshall Islands, where the U.S. tested nuclear weapons—was a sensation when French designer Louis Reard introduced it soon after World War II. But Reard did not originate it: Mosaics in a Roman villa from 300 B.C.E. show women athletes wearing similar skimpy two-piece apparel. Acceptance of the style took time in the USA—as the 1960 radio hit “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” suggests, wearing one was not for the shy. The scanty swimsuit has come full circle and is now the uniform for women’s beach volleyball. Bloomers You might not wear bloomers, but these days, you probably practically live in sweatpants. Think of bloomers—which debuted in 1850—as the ancestor of women’s sportswear. Bloomers were first called “Turkish dress” or “pantaloons” by Americans for their resemblance to harem pants. Back then, they included a knee-length skirt over long pants. Amelia Bloomer, a U.S. temperance and women’s rights advocate, promoted the style during the decade before the Civil War. She said that a woman’s clothing should be suited “to her health, comfort, and usefulness,” a novel idea at a time of floor-length dresses with hoop skirts, bustles, and corsets. This “dress reform” caused a sensation: Shorter bloomers, without a top skirt, became popular late in the 19th century as early athletic wear for women riding bicycles. Related Stepping Into the Spotlight: The Untold Story of a Traditional Indian Sandal Capris These slim, cropped pants generally end just below the knee or at mid-calf. Fashion designer Sonja de Lennart created them in 1948 and named them in tribute to the small island of Capri, a scenic outpost in the Gulf of Naples whose popularity as a resort dates back to ancient Rome. Although we often associate capris with actresses—Audrey Hepburn (who wore them in Roman Holiday and Sabrina in the early 1950s), Sophia Loren, and Mary Tyler Moore—men in warm climates also sometimes wear them. Cardigan The battle that inspired Tennyson’s poem “The Charge of the Light Brigade” (“Into the valley of Death/Rode the six hundred”) is the source of another garment name. The cavalry’s commander, General James Thomas Brudenell, was the 7th Earl of Cardigan. His name was given to the button-down-the-front sweater known as the cardigan, based on a knitted waistcoat that British officers wore. Later, Coco Chanel popularized it; today, it’s the sweater we associate with Mr. Rogers. Cashmere

