9 Love Rituals From Around the World

From using a tree as a mailbox to gathering around a giant pink penis, there’s not much we won’t do for love

share this article

We write songs about it, create game shows to help us find it, download apps to hopefully one day be lost in its spell. In a large and diverse world, we as a people are united by one thing: love. And it’s always been this way—just look at our centuries of traditions for proof. Below are nine rituals that show we’re all just fools for our hearts (and loins) and there’s not much we won’t do for the promise of amour. 1. Showing love with teeth Fiji You wouldn’t necessarily look at a whale tooth and think of romance. But in Fiji, it serves as a symbol of the ultimate commitment. Known as a tabua (roughly translated to “sacred”), a groom and his family traditionally give a sperm whale’s tooth, which is associated with good luck, to the parents of his future wife when asking permission for her hand. Grooms often purchase these increasingly rare symbols before finding their prospective mate, to be ready when she finally comes along. Buying one also shows off the status of his family: One hefty tabua can cost in the realm of $1,000. 2. Leaving letters at the Casa di Giulietta Verona, Italy

Article continues below advertisement

No matter that the balcony of this 13th-century palazzo is attributed to a fictional character and was added by the city centuries after the story of star-crossed lovers was written—visitors swear by the romantic pull of Verona’s Casa di Giulietta. People travel from all over the world to affix letters to Juliet on the building’s walls, but if you can’t make it in person, just send a note and it may get a response from a member of the volunteer group “Juliet Club.” (They receive about 50,000 letters annually.) 3. Visiting the Shinto Kanamara Matsuri, or Festival of the Steel Phallus Kawasaki, Japan If you find yourself in Kawasaki on the first Sunday in April, be on the lookout for giant disembodied penises. Three, in fact, in a procession that is part of the Shinto Kanamara Matsuri, or Festival of the Steel Phallus, a religious affair rooted the history of the area’s Kanayama Shrine as a destination for couples to pray for fertility and marital harmony, and sex workers to pray to be rid of the STIs picked up on the job. Today, the festival promotes sex positivity and safe sex and is used as a fund-raiser for HIV research. It’s also a great spot to pick up some penis-shaped lollipops. 4. Leaving a letter in the Bridegroom Oak

Eutin, Germany Tinder not working out? Take a letter to Germany’s over 500-year-old Bräutigamseiche, or Bridegroom Oak. The story goes that when a daughter of a Dodau forester fell in love with a chocolatier from Leipzig, her father was less than enthused. Against his wishes, the couple met in secret and exchanged letters using a hole high in the tree as a mailbox. Eventually, her father caved and the couple wed under the same oak’s branches in 1891. Since then, lonely hearts have been inspired to leave letters in the hole for anyone to find, detailing their personal interests and including contact information. In 1927, the tree received its own mailing address because out-of-towners need love, too. 5. Taking a bath with Aphrodite Latchi, Cyprus

Article continues below advertisement

Although she was often worshipped by seafarers and those going to war, Aphrodite was primarily the Greek goddess of sex and fertility. Which is why the grotto where she is said to have bathed—and met Adonis—holds extra potency for those in need of a romantic boost. It is said that bathing in the pools will do multiple things: bestow eternal youth, help you find your lover, and/or restore your fertility. Sadly, the all-purpose pool is no longer available for full baths, but visitors are still able to dip their hands and feet, which should work out for at least one of the three promises. 6. Spreading love on a wall, inspired by John Lennon Prague John Lennon never actually visited Prague, but after his death, he became a hero of many young pacifists in the country. Since the 1980s, a wall in a secluded area near the French Embassy has been graffitied with art and loving Beatles lyrics, spreading messages of peace. It’s also a favorite of couples, who use it as a spot to declare their lasting love in marker ink—at least until it’s painted over by the next ones to visit. 7. Commiserating with Abélard and Héloise Paris Possibly one of the most romantic real-life stories is enshrined in Paris’s Lachaise Cemetery. Pierre Abélard, 12th-century theologian and scholar, couldn’t help but fall in love with his student Héloise, 22 years his junior, a passionate scholar in her own right and niece of Fulbert, the Canon of Notre-Dame. They married in secret and when Fulbert found out, he vowed to get rid off Abélard.

Article continues below advertisement