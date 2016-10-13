7 Tips for Better Domestic Travel

Domestic travel can be especially grueling for the frequent road warrior. The pampering international lounges, premium cabins with extra frills, and the wanderlust of far-flung destinations are not the same for those making weekly commutes around the country.

Couple that with the occasional hiccup and you have a recipe for headache and heartache. But domestic travel doesn’t have to be so bad. These seven quick fixes could smooth out some of the bumps.

1. Get Pre-Check

First, the $85 fee for five years of Pre-Check is a bargain for domestic fliers and is unlike the hassle of Global Entry interviews. The online application takes a few minutes, and the appointment is only to be fingerprinted. Appointment centers are popping up everywhere in places like H&R Block and even convention centers during major events. Many credit cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve and American Express Platinum cards will even refund you the cost if you pay with the card. When searching for an appointment time online, keep in mind that the clunky scheduling system sometimes lists new times if you refresh or check different dates and return. Also, many centers allow you to drop in and wait in line for the 10-minute appointment.

2. Make sure Pre-Check shows up on your ticket every time

Airlines no longer dole out this expedited security to elites for free anymore, but to those who have enrolled, there are a few things you can do to make sure you sail through each time. Start by making sure your Known Traveler Number (KTN) is listed in all of your airline profiles. Once you enter it, Pre-Check should begin showing on your boarding pass automatically. Occasionally, tickets booked by third-party websites or travel agents don’t seem to populate the KTN field properly. While it does not allow you to enter it online within 72 hours of departure, an airline agent can do so. If you don’t see it on your boarding pass, just ask the ticket counter at the airport (or phone agent) to enter it manually and reprint your boarding pass. Voila!

3. No legroom? No problem

Keep in mind that people are changing seat assignments constantly until the moment the door closes. Fliers are being upgraded, missing connections, or swapping with families at the last minute. Just because there was nothing better available when you checked in, keep checking. As a last resort, ask the gate agent before boarding to see if you can move out of that awkward middle seat. It’s best to ask before boarding begins and things get really busy.