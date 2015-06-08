6 Things You Need to Know Before Going to Buenos Aires

On day one of my trip to Buenos Aires, I immediately realized my trip wasn’t going to be long enough. The city is effortlessly cool and blends history and modernity with an ease as graceful as the porteños (locals) themselves. Here are just a few things I learned while in Buenos Aires that made me want to call the city my home.

1. You’ll take way more sunset pictures than you think.

Before I even touched down in Buenos Aires, the city was already welcoming me with a colorful and vibrant sunset. I found this to be a common theme throughout my entire trip: the sky is always extremely clear and an array of colors gave the perfect send-off to a night on the town.

2. Closed-door restaurants are the best way to explore the food culture.

One Saturday evening, I found myself in the Colegiales neighborhood of Buenos Aires looking at instructions that said to go to the house with the red door on Capital Gral Ramon Freire Street, between Teodoro Garcia Street and Palpa Street.

I had heard of the closed-door dining scene in Buenos Aires and I was excited to see what Argentine Chef Ezequiel Gallardo of Trentasillas had planned for the evening. To my delight, the meal included several great courses, each paired with wine or champagne. It was my favorite meal of the trip.

3. Graffitimundo gives legit street art tours.