Home>Travel inspiration

6 Things You Need to Know Before Going to Buenos Aires

By Michaela Trimble

06.08.15

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

On day one of my trip to Buenos Aires, I immediately realized my trip wasn’t going to be long enough. The city is effortlessly cool and blends history and modernity with an ease as graceful as the porteños (locals) themselves. Here are just a few things I learned while in Buenos Aires that made me want to call the city my home.

1. You’ll take way more sunset pictures than you think.

Before I even touched down in Buenos Aires, the city was already welcoming me with a colorful and vibrant sunset. I found this to be a common theme throughout my entire trip: the sky is always extremely clear and an array of colors gave the perfect send-off to a night on the town.

2. Closed-door restaurants are the best way to explore the food culture.

One Saturday evening, I found myself in the Colegiales neighborhood of Buenos Aires looking at instructions that said to go to the house with the red door on Capital Gral Ramon Freire Street, between Teodoro Garcia Street and Palpa Street.

I had heard of the closed-door dining scene in Buenos Aires and I was excited to see what Argentine Chef Ezequiel Gallardo of Trentasillas had planned for the evening. To my delight, the meal included several great courses, each paired with wine or champagne. It was my favorite meal of the trip.

3. Graffitimundo gives legit street art tours.

Article continues below advertisement

Street art is one of my favorite ways to explore a city. There’s always a unique story created by the artist, as many murals reveal political issues while serving as a platform to empower and uplift the creative community of a city.

In Buenos Aires, Graffimundo is the expert on all things street art. I took a private South City Tour with my guide Cecilia. It was wonderful to discover the artists who paint the areas of La Boca and San Telmo, and see the hidden side of two popular tourist neighborhoods.

4. You should eat as many al fresco lunches as possible.

No location is better for an outdoor meal than the Gioia Restaurant and Terraces at the Palacio Duhau – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires. The pastries and afternoon tea selection are a delightful way to while away a beautiful afternoon in historic Recoleta. The hotel also serves as an ideal jumping-off point to visit La Recoleta Cemetary and MALBA, the Latin-American Museum of Buenos Aires.

5. San Telmo Market must be at the top of your Sunday agenda.

Sundays in Buenos Aires are made for San Telmo Market. The streets are full of people, all anxious to buy some of the city’s best antiques. My favorite find was a vintage soda bottle from 1946, previously owned by a wealthy Buenos Aires family.

After you peruse the various vendor stalls, sip a coffee while listening to the soulful Buenos Aires singer, Gardelito, who’s been performing in the market since its formation. He also makes one excellent Instagram video!

6. Palermo is as cool as it is comfortable.

I stayed at an Airbnb in Palermo Hollywood, a vibrant Buenos Aires neighborhood, where art and creativity are revered. My host rarely saw me in the apartment, as I was constantly out exploring the local coffee shops and unique design stores in the area.

Article continues below advertisement

Oui Oui quickly became my go-to café, and I found my favorite fashion find of my trip at Lovemuika, a local shop where fashion is used an expressionist art form. I felt so at home in Palermo, and would definitely live in the area should a move to Buenos Aires be in my future—which I’m seriously considering.

Want more? Check out our ultimate guide to Buenos Aires!

popular stories

  1. Hilarious National Park Posters Inspired by One-Star Yelp Reviews

    Outdoor Adventure

  2. The Real Story Behind Venice’s Newly Crystal-Clear Canals

    Tips + News

  3. What Life Looks Like in Locked-Down Countries

    Tips + News

more from afar

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms

Air Travel

This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone

This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone

Travel News

If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay

If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay

Travel for Good

8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales

8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales