6 Things You Need to Know Before Going to Buenos Aires

06.08.15
Article continues below advertisement
On day one of my trip to Buenos Aires, I immediately realized my trip wasn’t going to be long enough. The city is effortlessly cool and blends history and modernity with an ease as graceful as the porteños (locals) themselves. Here are just a few things I learned while in Buenos Aires that made me want to call the city my home.
Before I even touched down in Buenos Aires, the city was already welcoming me with a colorful and vibrant sunset. I found this to be a common theme throughout my entire trip: the sky is always extremely clear and an array of colors gave the perfect send-off to a night on the town.
One Saturday evening, I found myself in the Colegiales neighborhood of Buenos Aires looking at instructions that said to go to the house with the red door on Capital Gral Ramon Freire Street, between Teodoro Garcia Street and Palpa Street.
I had heard of the closed-door dining scene in Buenos Aires and I was excited to see what Argentine Chef Ezequiel Gallardo of Trentasillas had planned for the evening. To my delight, the meal included several great courses, each paired with wine or champagne. It was my favorite meal of the trip.
Article continues below advertisement
Street art is one of my favorite ways to explore a city. There’s always a unique story created by the artist, as many murals reveal political issues while serving as a platform to empower and uplift the creative community of a city.
In Buenos Aires, Graffimundo is the expert on all things street art. I took a private South City Tour with my guide Cecilia. It was wonderful to discover the artists who paint the areas of La Boca and San Telmo, and see the hidden side of two popular tourist neighborhoods.
No location is better for an outdoor meal than the Gioia Restaurant and Terraces at the Palacio Duhau – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires. The pastries and afternoon tea selection are a delightful way to while away a beautiful afternoon in historic Recoleta. The hotel also serves as an ideal jumping-off point to visit La Recoleta Cemetary and MALBA, the Latin-American Museum of Buenos Aires.
Sundays in Buenos Aires are made for San Telmo Market. The streets are full of people, all anxious to buy some of the city’s best antiques. My favorite find was a vintage soda bottle from 1946, previously owned by a wealthy Buenos Aires family.
After you peruse the various vendor stalls, sip a coffee while listening to the soulful Buenos Aires singer, Gardelito, who’s been performing in the market since its formation. He also makes one excellent Instagram video!
I stayed at an Airbnb in Palermo Hollywood, a vibrant Buenos Aires neighborhood, where art and creativity are revered. My host rarely saw me in the apartment, as I was constantly out exploring the local coffee shops and unique design stores in the area.
Article continues below advertisement
Oui Oui quickly became my go-to café, and I found my favorite fashion find of my trip at Lovemuika, a local shop where fashion is used an expressionist art form. I felt so at home in Palermo, and would definitely live in the area should a move to Buenos Aires be in my future—which I’m seriously considering.
Want more? Check out our ultimate guide to Buenos Aires!
more from afar