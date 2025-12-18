What Makes These Resorts Great for Family-Friendly Winter Escapes

Planning an unforgettable winter beach vacation for the whole family may seem daunting. How can you possibly meet everyone’s needs and wishes? But designing a trip for everyone from grandparents to grandkids can be much easier than you might think. The secret is a hotel that offers something for everyone. If you’re planning a beach getaway for multiple generations, use this guide, full of hotel tips for the perfect winter family beach adventure.

First, decide what part of the world you want to visit. Costa Rica, Hawai‘i, and México are all easy to reach, offer dreamy resorts, and enjoy warm weather during the North American winter, making them perfect beach getaways.

Hotels with family-friendly accommodations

Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Courtesy of Hilton

Once you choose the destination, it’s time to pick your hotel. Consider whether your family members prefer shared or separate spaces. Larger families may want to prioritize properties that offer multi-bedroom suites, villas, or even private homes within the resort. These kinds of accommodations make it easy to keep family members close, maximizing bonding time, while still giving everyone plenty of private space.

In México’s Riviera Maya, Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya offers everything from rooms with two queen beds that sleep four to one-bedroom suites that sleep three. You’ll enjoy views from every spacious room of the oceanfront resort, along with interiors with refined details including warm wood accents and spa bathrooms.

The same area is also home to Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya, where every room has an ocean view, including suites (some of which can accommodate up to 10 guests). The expansive spaces feature amenities that welcome relaxation, including soaking tubs and balconies.

A private home at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Courtesy of Hilton

On the Pacific coast of México, Conrad Punta de Mita in Nayarit has two-bedroom suites and two-bedroom residence suites with kitchens. Think unspoiled views from your balcony and marble-finished bathrooms with rain showers.

In Baja, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal’s private homes bring you and your family the most seclusion with sweeping city views and wraparound terraces. The property also features suites, casitas, and villas for larger groups. The three-bedroom ocean-view villas with floor-to-ceiling windows accommodate up to seven guests, who can spread out across 3,500 square feet of living space. A king suite and two dual-queen suites, each with its own bathroom, complement two terraces and a private plunge pool, providing ample room for everyone to find a bit of private time.

Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya Courtesy of Hilton

Head further south to Costa Rica, and you’ll find suites with up to three bedrooms, some of them with private plunge pools, at Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique. Look forward to a private soaking tub on the balcony and natural hues in the modern interiors.

A similarly stunning option is the Hoʻolei Villa Ocean View at Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea, which sleeps up to eight people and features 3.5 bathrooms. It has a modern kitchen, elevator, two private balconies, and more.

Exceptional hotel dining tailored to every family member

A scallop baked in the shell at Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya’s Malpeque restaurant Courtesy of Hilton

Perhaps the most critical concern is how to satisfy different palates at mealtimes. Whether you’ve got a picky eater or two or family members who have specific dietary needs, the right property can make all the difference in ensuring everyone stays healthy and happy when it comes time to eat. Seek a hotel that offers a range of dining experiences. In addition to menus featuring vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free options or special kids’ menus, prioritize properties that also allow adults to plan some memorable moments.

Parents or grandparents might want to enjoy fine dining at a signature restaurant, such as La Finca at Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique. Or you can enjoy an adults-only experience, such as a private agave spirits tasting or making your own mezcal blend, at Conrad Punta de Mita. And think about “bookend” experiences—first-night or last-night dinners that will be unforgettable, like the Zarandeando Beach Barbecue, also at Conrad Punta de Mita, a private dining experience for up to 20 people.

Hotels with family bonding experiences

A cooking class at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Courtesy of Hilton

Some resorts give you plenty of opportunities to make memories together while immersing you in local culture and traditions. In Los Cabos, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal can arrange whale-watching experiences in a region that’s the winter home of migratory whales.

At Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, you can sign your family up for a tamale-making class, where you’ll learn to make one of the country’s signature dishes. Or book an exclusive private helicopter ride to a nearby coffee plantation to enjoy a tour and private tasting with an award-winning barista.

The Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort features the Grand Wailea Cultural Program. It invites guests to participate in hula lessons and enjoy storytelling under the stars, experiences kids will remember forever.

Meanwhile, at Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya, the Just for YOU(TH) program ensures younger guests have an experience that’s just as thoughtful and curated as adults. Passports tailored to age groups guide children and teens through wellness-inspired activities, creative workshops, and social touchpoints. Stargazing walks, journaling kits, beach bonfires, and junior spa rituals invite children and teens to engage meaningfully, while still leaving parents space to enjoy time of their own.

Elevated hotel amenities

Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea Courtesy of Hilton

On-site amenities and facilities can fit every age group and interest to help ensure a successful trip. Look for hotels with pools and exciting waterslides for kids that also offer private plunge pools and outdoor soaking tubs for adults. Kids’ and teens’ clubs can be important, along with features like The Cave at Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea, a game room with classic family favorites (billiards, darts, and shuffleboard) and two virtual reality pods with various 4D games. Also, explore wellness centers and spas that provide activities or treatments for the whole family—think family yoga classes or teen wellness experiences at Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya.

You can enjoy planning a big family getaway this winter almost as much as the trip itself. Perfect properties are waiting for you to make memories, thanks to their thoughtful range of accommodations, dining, activities, and wellness options that cater to every family member at every age.