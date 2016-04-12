5 Untraditional NorCal Music Venues (and Festivals) Worth a Road Trip This Summer

These summer festivals take place in fields, libraries, cities parks—anywhere but the traditional concert arena.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Bundschu, president of Gundlach Bundschu Winery, is a sixth-generation vintner and a huge music fan who regularly attends SXSW. So when a band manager buddy suggested that Bundschu use the natural amphitheater at his winery to host concerts, it was a no-brainer to bring that dream to life. The same friend introduced Bundschu to the Fruit Bats’ Eric Johnson, and the two hit it off discussing the snobbery that infects the wine and indie rock scenes. They joined forces to create an approachable indie music festival in wine country—and six years later, Huichica (June 10–11) is an annual destination for fans and bands alike. The event combines great music lineups (Cherry Glazerr, Dengue Fever, Giant Sand) with quality food from West Coast vendors and, of course, excellent German-style wine. East Coasters should keep an ear out for a New York version of Huichica in Hudson Valley this fall. Where to stay: There’s no lodging at the winery, and hotels can get spendy in Sonoma. We recommend going the Airbnb or VRBO route, especially if you’re traveling with a group. Bundschu also suggests that groups on a budget consider packing into the large rooms at Sonoma Valley Inn. 3. Venue: Bandit Town (North Fork) Events: Hillbilly Heaven Campout, 4th of July Weekend & Labor Day Weekend events Bandit Town was originally constructed in the ‘70s as a Western-themed movie set, complete with buildings for a blacksmith, a candy shop, and a print shop (and later, a saloon and rodeo arena). But it sat dormant for 18 years until 2014, when Bandit Brand t-shirt owner Jen McMillan bought it, moved in, and started hosting country and rock ‘n’ roll festivals there over holiday weekends. The “town” is located in North Fork, the exact middle of California, so it draws NorCal and SoCal music fans alike. The Bandit Town experience goes beyond just the performances, with Wild West activities ranging from horse shoes and ax throwing to wagon rides and Western “shootouts.” The next big fest is Hillbilly Heaven Campout over Memorial Day Weekend.

Article continues below advertisement