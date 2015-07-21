5 Trips You Need to Take Now the Tour de France is Ending

Whether you’re a pro-level cyclist or a chic urban rider, it’s hard not to get caught up in the thrills of the Tour de France. The race finishes in Paris this Sunday, July 26, but that doesn’t mean your cycling fun is over.

Let the legendary race inspire you to start training for your own cycling adventure. Hardcore riders can retrace the actual tour route through the Alps, while more casual enthusiasts might prefer to train alongside a former pro in South Carolina, ending each day with a farm-to-table meal and some good wine.

Here are five trips that will let you feel like you’ve earned the yellow jersey:

1. Ride the Tour de France Route

Live out your Greg LeMond fantasies and experience the final days of the race as it unfolds in the Alps. DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. offers advanced cyclists a seven-day Tour de France Alps to Paris trip that follows the peloton as it tackles the 21 switchbacks of the Alpe d’Huez. You get to ride the region’s famed climbs, including Col de la Bonette, with a former pro, and end your trip on the Champs-Élysées in Paris celebrating with the final winner of the prized yellow jersey. Next year’s final stages will cover the Pyrenees to Paris around July 17–23 (the final route is announced in October). DuVine’s trip always sells out fast so book soon for 2016.