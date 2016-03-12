4 Unique Kid-Friendly Ideas for Family Travel

&Beyond Lodges and Camps Several locations in Africa Embark on a one-of-a-kind family adventure through &Beyond’s WILDChild program , working to educate children on the surrounding African environment and culture. With the supervision of rangers and trackers, children enrolled in the program are given expeditions based on the lodge. At the Klein’s Camp , for example, young explorers get the chance to learn how to build a fire the Masai way (rubbing two sticks together), while at the Grumeti Serengeti Tented Camp , they’ll participate in a small game drive that involves footprint and sign tracking. The programs are included with the stay, making sure all ages engage in the cultural experience. From $765

When trying to keep kids in mind for travel plans, it’s hard to not gravitate toward the Disneylands and Hershey Parks of the world. We picked four of our favorite unexpected destinations where you can take trips—from weeklong barge cruises to canopy stays in the jungle—that will create great memories for you and your kids.

The Datai Langkawi

Kedah, Malaysia

Plan on taking full advantage of the jungle surroundings at this resort when signing up for the Datai Family Escapade. Starting April 1, stay in one of 44 Canopy Deluxe rooms—complete with a combined living room and bedroom space, bathroom, and balcony—and wake up to a morning nature walk led by the hotel’s naturalist. During the day, visit the onsite marine biologist, take a swim in the Andaman Sea, or explore the grounds on your own. Signature breakfast for two adults and two children are included in the package, and kid meals are complimentary throughout the stay. Package from $383

Belmond Afloat in France

Several locations in France

From April until October, travel via barge as a family through the regions of France with Belmond Afloat in France. Pick from five small boats—some available for private charter while others can be booked per cabin—with the largest barge fitting up to 12 passengers. The itineraries of these weeklong journeys change on a day-to-day basis, depending on the weather, season, and what the group feels like doing. And just last year, Belmond introduced the Wine Academy for barge trips traveling to Burgundy, where adults taste the native wine and children bike ride through the vineyards. From $6,306

The Resort at Paws Up

Greenough, Montana

Book a multi-bedroom luxury home for the entire family, where the young guests have the opportunity to enroll in the Kids Corps of Discovery package. Itineraries are created based on age groups, from The Little Discoverers (ages 4-5) setting foot on an Old West treasure hunt, to the Teens group (age 13-17) battling it out with a paintball feud. And three new immersion itineraries are added to the program this year, which includes everything from petting zoos to a go-kart track and tree houses for climbing. Then retreat back to the house for a classic game night or a dip in the hot tub. From $2,270