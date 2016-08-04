4 Places to Find Authentic Food in Maui’s Most Resort-Filled Region

These truly Hawaiian eating spots are even bringing locals to resort-filled Wailea.

share this article

Nestled on the southern shore of Maui, Wailea is an area that’s notorious for beautiful beaches and high-end resorts of the Relais & Château and Four Seasons varieties. Wailea is a place you go to escape, and the last thing on your mind should be how to get to dinner. Luckily, the Wailea resort community has some stellar, authentic restaurants of its own—all within minutes of your beachside lounge chair. Here, the four you should try. 1. Ka’ana Kitchen

Andaz Maui at Wailea Opened in 2013, Ka’ana Kitchen is a relative newcomer to Wailea’s high-end dining scene. Maui native Chef Isaac Bancaco worked in Boston with Ming Tsai and in Los Angeles with Roy Yamaguchi before returning home to the island. Ka’ana’s sleek atmosphere, along with its big open kitchen, farm-to-table cuisine, global wine list, and family-style service, puts this restaurant on par with those in food-obsessed cities like New York and San Francisco. The menu goes out of its way to highlight local fishmongers, farms, and meat purveyors. Noteworthy “Ka’ana Classics” include grilled octopus and abalone risotto and local fisherman Barry Masuda’s Maui-caught fish. A meal here is worth the splurge for special occasions. Pro-tip: Opt for the chef’s counter where you can watch the culinary acrobatics and chat with the kitchen team. 2. Monkeypod Kitchen

Wailea Gateway Center

Article continues below advertisement

Located within sight of the Pacific, Monkeypod is a boisterous indoor-outdoor hangout where locals are widely represented. It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but the expansive indoor space and outdoor patio make up a quintessential resort town watering hole. Both locals and visitors go for one of the two nightly happy hours, where appetizers are half off, wood-fired pizzas are $9, and drinks are discounted. Highlights include the lobster deviled eggs, garlic truffle oil fries, wood-roasted chicken wings, and Hamakua wild mushroom pizza. They’ve got 36 beers on tap, ranging from local Hawaiian breweries to Belgian and German imports, and the mai tai with lilikoi foam rivals any other mai tai on the island. For dessert, there’s a lineup of cream pies, including coconut cream, an island favorite. 3. Kō

Fairmont Kea Lani

Article continues below advertisement