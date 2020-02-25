16 Unique Hotels Around the World That Travelers Love

If you’re on the hunt for a great hotel, try these 16 unique hotels from around the world that AFAR readers can’t get enough of.

share this article

As part of our new Ask the Editors hotel newsletter, we asked AFAR readers about their favorite properties. Their recommendations were so good we couldn’t bear to keep them to ourselves. Whether it’s an eco-friendly resort in the South Pacific or an affordable hotel with outstanding service in San Francisco, read about the 16 unique stays they love most. Seaside Resorts 1. Vatuvara Private Islands Resort

Fiji

With Vatuvara’s stone-and-timber seaside villas and eco-conscious practices—the resort partners with a marine conservation foundation led by environmental scientist Katy Miller—it’s no wonder that AFAR reader and photographer Jonathan Pozniak fell in love with the resort upon checking in. “Beyond the remote beauty, beyond Katy’s conservation work, their villas alone changed the way I saw interiors,” says Pozniak. “Instead of the bright beachy vibe found in every other seaside bungalow in the world, theirs are dark, stone, and masculine. A drastic juxtaposition to the bright turquoise world outside.”



Courtesy of Grand Hotel Quisisana The Grand Hotel Quisisana in Capri, Italy, has hosted such notable guests as Ernest Hemingway and Jean-Paul Sartre.

2. Grand Hotel Quisisana

Capri, Italy

The second-oldest hotel on the island of Capri, the cliffside, 147-room Grand Hotel Quisisana is located off the town’s main shopping street, and it has hosted the likes of Ernest Hemingway and Jean-Paul Sartre. For AFAR reader Edward Piegza, president and founder of tour operator Classic Journeys, it’s a home away from home. “Breakfast by the pool overlooking the Faraglioni Islands gets my day off to a cinematic start,” he says. Interiors retain their Old-World feel, with chandeliers, 19th-century artwork on the walls, and marble floors.



Courtesy of Bahia Mar Boutique Hotel The Bahia Mar Boutique Hotel in Mozambique faces the Indian Ocean.

3. Bahia Mar Boutique Hotel

Vilanculos, Mozambique

Recently returned from a holiday vacation to Mozambique with her husband, Rome-based reader and seasoned globe-trotter Ulrike Gauss Ben Mansour (more than 100 countries and counting) is still dreaming of the Bahia Mar Boutique Hotel in the coastal town of Vilanculos. “We felt like family with all the staff,” she says. With private plunge pools, light-filled rooms facing the Indian Ocean, and dhow excursions to secluded islands, what’s not to love?



Courtesy of Condado Vanderbilt Hotel The Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, dates to 1919.

4. Condado Vanderbilt Hotel

San Juan, Puerto Rico

The Atlantic-side Spanish revival hotel, which was founded in 1919, was reimagined a few years ago with a sophisticated contemporary feel in the 212 guest rooms (black-and-white photos of Puerto Rican flora and landscapes; oversize tufted headboards), while the public spaces, with their marble floors and long, elegant hallways, retain their grandeur. Says reader Rebecca Dahl: “The lobby sets the tone when you walk into its gorgeous and opulent surroundings. Tour the hotel and there is a beautiful piece of artwork at every turn.”



Courtesy of JW Marriott The JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Vietnam was designed by Bangkok-based Bill Bensley.

5. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Phu Quoc, Vietnam

When reader Greg Howard described the seaside JW Marriott Phu Quoc as “eclectic yet luxurious,” I stopped in my tracks: This must be the work of delightfully eccentric designer Bill Bensley, who creates magically transportive spaces for even the largest hotel chains. Indeed, the Bangkok-based, Harvard-educated designer left his mark on the 243 guest rooms. Four-poster beds and wingback chairs are juxtaposed by bold colors, such as emerald and cerulean, on the walls. Says Howard: “I was upgraded to an amazing suite that had its own private upstairs swimming pool and even a clock tower with a killer view.”



Courtesy of Hôtel Plaza Athénée Regular guests love the Art Deco interiors of the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris. City Escapes The second-oldest hotel on the island of Capri, the cliffside, 147-room Grand Hotel Quisisana is located off the town’s main shopping street, and it has hosted the likes of Ernest Hemingway and Jean-Paul Sartre. For AFAR reader Edward Piegza, president and founder of tour operator Classic Journeys, it’s a home away from home. “Breakfast by the pool overlooking the Faraglioni Islands gets my day off to a cinematic start,” he says. Interiors retain their Old-World feel, with chandeliers, 19th-century artwork on the walls, and marble floors.Recently returned from a holiday vacation to Mozambique with her husband, Rome-based reader and seasoned globe-trotter Ulrike Gauss Ben Mansour (more than 100 countries and counting) is still dreaming of the Bahia Mar Boutique Hotel in the coastal town of Vilanculos. “We felt like family with all the staff,” she says. With private plunge pools, light-filled rooms facing the Indian Ocean, and dhow excursions to secluded islands, what’s not to love?The Atlantic-side Spanish revival hotel, which was founded in 1919, was reimagined a few years ago with a sophisticated contemporary feel in the 212 guest rooms (black-and-white photos of Puerto Rican flora and landscapes; oversize tufted headboards), while the public spaces, with their marble floors and long, elegant hallways, retain their grandeur. Says reader Rebecca Dahl: “The lobby sets the tone when you walk into its gorgeous and opulent surroundings. Tour the hotel and there is a beautiful piece of artwork at every turn.”When reader Greg Howard described the seaside JW Marriott Phu Quoc as “eclectic yet luxurious,” I stopped in my tracks: This must be the work of delightfully eccentric designer Bill Bensley, who creates magically transportive spaces for even the largest hotel chains. Indeed, the Bangkok-based, Harvard-educated designer left his mark on the 243 guest rooms. Four-poster beds and wingback chairs are juxtaposed by bold colors, such as emerald and cerulean, on the walls. Says Howard: “I was upgraded to an amazing suite that had its own private upstairs swimming pool and even a clock tower with a killer view.”

Article continues below advertisement

6. Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Paris

The best romantic getaway in the world, according to AFAR reader Sandra Del Giorno? The Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, which was built in 1913 and still wows guests today with its art deco interiors. “Elegance, excellent service, and extraordinary kindness, combined with the ‘je ne sais quoi’ that no one does better than the French, made for one of my most memorable stays,” recalls Del Giorno. “Whether sipping champagne, indulging in pastries, or just embracing the quiet calm of La Galerie salon, the world and all its problems gave way to the dream-fulfilling welcome of this iconic grand dame.” Enough said.



Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach The 1 Hotel in South Beach, Miami, has one of the city's best rooftop bars.

7. 1 Hotel South Beach

Miami Beach

I was delighted when AFAR reader Renee picked out a new favorite that I happened to check into last December. I agree with her wholeheartedly that the Atlantic-side 1 Hotel South Beach is indeed a standout. First, there’s the effortlessly stylish sustainable design, with reclaimed woods and organic cotton sheets. And then there’s Watr at the Rooftop: with its white-on-white aesthetic, top-notch cocktails, irresistible small bites (the guac really is to die for), and its beautiful clientele, I don’t think I felt happier or more fabulous anywhere else in Miami.



8. La Valise

Mexico City

A 1920s-era building in Mexico City’s hip and leafy Roma neighborhood houses La Valise, a gem of a pick from reader Christopher Mullen, creative director of the Wheels Up private aviation company. The hotel, located above a design boutique, has just three suites, which feel more like apartments; each was individually designed by France-born Emmanuel Picault with velvet furnishings and Mesoamerican artifacts. “Manager Roberto Ayala somehow balances being at a guest’s beck and call to offer advice and assistance with being invisible and out of the way,” says Mullen, “making the hotel feel like an intimate private residence.”



Courtesy of the Handlery The centrally-locaed Handlery in San Francisco, is located steps from the Curran Theatre.

9. The Handlery

San Francisco, California

Not every trip needs to be over the top, and that’s why I loved reader Sara Candelaria’s budget-minded suggestion in her native San Francisco. The Handlery is centrally located within the city, just steps from the historic Curran Theatre, and the 377 guest rooms all have calming interiors in gray hues. “The part I love is when I check in, they know me,” she says. “They know I like a corner room. They know if I have my grandchildren with me, I like to be close to the pool. The little things.”



Courtesy of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi The Sofitel Legend Metropole in Hanoi, Vietnam, exudes old-world charm.

10. Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

Hanoi, Vietnam

Reader Anne Roberts suggested one of my personal favorites. “If you haven’t already, you must go to the Sofitel Legend Metropole in Hanoi,” she says. “[It’s] a luxurious combination of service, Old-World charm, history, and French sensibility.” And she’s exactly right: the 364 guest rooms, whether you’re staying in the more colonial-style Metropole Wing or the modern Opera Wing, all offer a welcome respite from bustling Hanoi. There are glimpses of history everywhere, whether you’re gazing at artifacts in the lobby or taking a tour of the Metropole Bomb Shelter, which protected guests from air raids during the American War. Countryside Retreats I was delighted when AFAR reader Renee picked out a new favorite that I happened to check into last December. I agree with her wholeheartedly that the Atlantic-side 1 Hotel South Beach is indeed a standout. First, there’s the effortlessly stylish sustainable design, with reclaimed woods and organic cotton sheets. And then there’s Watr at the Rooftop: with its white-on-white aesthetic, top-notch cocktails, irresistible small bites (the guac really is to die for), and its beautiful clientele, I don’t think I felt happier or more fabulous anywhere else in Miami.A 1920s-era building in Mexico City’s hip and leafy Roma neighborhood houses La Valise, a gem of a pick from reader Christopher Mullen, creative director of the Wheels Up private aviation company. The hotel, located above a design boutique, has just three suites, which feel more like apartments; each was individually designed by France-born Emmanuel Picault with velvet furnishings and Mesoamerican artifacts. “Manager Roberto Ayala somehow balances being at a guest’s beck and call to offer advice and assistance with being invisible and out of the way,” says Mullen, “making the hotel feel like an intimate private residence.”Not every trip needs to be over the top, and that’s why I loved reader Sara Candelaria’s budget-minded suggestion in her native San Francisco. The Handlery is centrally located within the city, just steps from the historic Curran Theatre, and the 377 guest rooms all have calming interiors in gray hues. “The part I love is when I check in, they know me,” she says. “They know I like a corner room. They know if I have my grandchildren with me, I like to be close to the pool. The little things.”Reader Anne Roberts suggested one of my personal favorites. “If you haven’t already, you must go to the Sofitel Legend Metropole in Hanoi,” she says. “[It’s] a luxurious combination of service, Old-World charm, history, and French sensibility.” And she’s exactly right: the 364 guest rooms, whether you’re staying in the more colonial-style Metropole Wing or the modern Opera Wing, all offer a welcome respite from bustling Hanoi. There are glimpses of history everywhere, whether you’re gazing at artifacts in the lobby or taking a tour of the Metropole Bomb Shelter, which protected guests from air raids during the American War.

Article continues below advertisement