Kruger National Park’s Newest Luxury Hotel Is in a Train on a Bridge

Suspended over one of the most biodiverse rivers in South Africa, the elevated accommodation nods to the park’s history and will open later this year.

We’ve swooned over truly elegant train accommodations, and we’ve delighted at decommissioned bridge houses turned into boutique hotels, but we’ve never seen anything like this. The new Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge in South Africa is a luxury hotel built in a historic steam train stationed in the middle of the unused Selati Railway bridge. Courtesy of Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge A walkway follows the entire length of the Selati Railway Bridge. The hotel, which sits near the Skukuza Camp within the borders of Kruger National Park, pays homage to local history. The area was designated a national park in 1928, and at that time, the train that traveled along the Selati Railway line was one of the few ways to get there. On some of the first official visits to the park, the train would stop overnight in the middle of the bridge to allow guests to enjoy the stunning views the next morning before they continued their journey deeper into the park. The railway ran regularly through the 1960s and shut down for good in 1973. According to the hotel, “Shalati” was the name of a 19th-century female warrior chief who was one of the first women to rule the Tebula clan, part of the Tsonga tribe.

But while history and place are both key to the new spot, don’t expect a themed train hotel with cramped compartments and kitschy retro touches. Each of 12 carriages will be completely refurbished to include two large rooms with en suite bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows will provide far-reaching views of the Sabie River and the grasslands beyond, and the decor will incorporate the works of local artists as well as elements of modern, contemporary South African design. Courtesy of Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge The rooms at Kruger Shalati have floor-to-ceiling windows. In addition to the 24 carriage rooms, seven “bridge house” rooms, including a honeymoon suite and others that can be connected to form family suites, will be built on land adjacent to the bridge. The train will also have a lounge car, and the midbridge blockhouse will support a pool deck that juts out over the river.

