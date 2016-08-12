10 Places to Sleep Like a Maharajah in India

Hotels run by the former rulers of Rajasthan range from ultra-luxurious palaces to cozy homestays. Outfitters such as Wild Frontiers can create a customized itinerary for travelers interested in experiencing them. Read the full story here.

1. UMAID BHAWAN

The world’s sixth-largest private residence is part lavish hotel, part home to the royal family. The sandstone fortress is set on 26 acres on the edge of Jodhpur. —From $350

2. RANVAS NAGAUR

Owned by the Maharajah of Jodhpur, Ranvas, where 18th-century maharajahs’ queens lived, is set within the walls of Nagaur Fort. The 27 guest rooms all have their own colonnaded courtyards. —From $232

3. The Farm

An imaginative rebirth of a Rajasthani palace that was dismantled for a dam project, The Farm cleverly incorporates reclaimed wooden beams and original doors into its six rooms and eight cottages. —From $165

4. SUJÁN RAJMAHAL PALACE

The palace on the outskirts of Jaipur, built in 1729 by the city’s maharajah, remains a retreat for the royal family, but now it’s also a high-design, 14-suite hotel. —From $553

5. ROHET GARH

This manicured 17th-century retreat has an inviting garden, an excellent chef who cooks regional dishes (sometimes from family recipes), and a flock of peacocks that wander the sprawling grounds. —From $140

6. RAJ NIWAS, DHOLPUR

Famous for its red sandstone exterior, the 19th-century palace was built to house British royalty; interiors showcase its colonial past with an eclectic mix of Dutch ceramics and Rajasthani motifs. —From $180