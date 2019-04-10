10 Incredible U.S. Museum Exhibits to See This Summer

This summer, add art to your U.S. travel itineraries with these exhibitions on medieval monsters, playful design, and the history of camp in fashion. Stop by the Newseum in Washington, D.C., before it closes at the end of the year, explore solo shows featuring an influential feminist artist and a vernacular environment builder, and see group exhibitions for contemporary Chinese art and Native women artists.

Photo by Eric Swanson, courtesy of the artist and Alexander Gray Associates, New York Harmony Hammond’s “Chicken Lady” is made with a variety of materials.

Harmony Hammond: Material Witness, Five Decades of Art



Courtesy of Newseum An installation at “Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement” at the Newseum.

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement



Courtesy of the artist and Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York/Los Angeles Mark Dion’s “Memory Box” is one of the installations at Storm King.

Mark Dion: Follies



Courtesy of Herbert Bayer Collection and Archive, Denver Art Museum, photo courtesy of Denver Art Museum Herbert Bayer’s Kaleidoscreen installed in Aspen, Colorado, as captured in a photograph from the 1950s.

Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America



Courtesy of Moschino, image courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, photo © Johnny Dufort, 2019 This ensemble by Jeremy Scott for House of Moschino will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Camp: Notes on Fashion



Courtesy of Art Gallery Ontario, Toronto “The Wisdom of the Universe” is an acrylic piece by Christi Belcourt that will be showcased in the first-ever exhibit focusing on Native women.

Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists



Courtesy of Cai Guo-Qiang Cai Guo-Qiang’s “Mountain Range” is made with gunpowder on paper.

The Allure of Matter: Material Art from China



Less Is a Bore: Maximalist Art & Design

June 26—September 22, 2019; Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, Boston

While minimalism and decluttering have had a resurgence, Less Is a Bore: Maximalist Art & Design recognizes the decadent in art. Referencing Robert Venturi’s argument against Mies van der Rohe’s assertion that “less is more,” the exhibition focuses on recent maximalist expressions, such as the 1970s Pattern & Decoration movement and how such statements have subverted and critiqued dominant, and usually Western-centric, notions of taste. Memphis Group founder Ettore Sottsass’s colorful designs join the geometric pattern experiments of Sanford Biggers and the vibrant textile installations of Virgil Marti.

Courtesy of the Morgan Library & Museum Jean Poyer’s “The Taming the Tarasque” is among the works captures the role of monsters in medieval art.

Medieval Monsters: Terrors, Aliens, Wonders



Courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center Collection A Malcolm X sculpture by Dr. Charles Smith

Dr. Charles Smith’s African-American Heritage Museum + Black Veterans Archive

