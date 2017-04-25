10 Fascinating Lessons You Can Learn on Safari

Sometimes, these wild revelations even mirror the human world.

On an African safari, your senses are heightened. You’re walking, driving, or even paddling through the bush, sharing the same clean air as every other organism. There are intoxicating new smells, exotic sounds, and creatures the likes of which you’ve never seen. And it’s all amplified under the starlit night sky. As Ryan, one of our guides, said, “This is the land of the living.” On my recent safari around Zambia’s Lower Zambezi and South Luangwa rivers—at the impeccable Sausage Tree Camp on the former, and two intimate lodges belonging to The Bushcamp Company on the latter—I realized many popular aphorisms have their roots in Africa’s savannas and bushland. Here, 10 life lessons proven out in the wilds of Zambia. 1. Playing hard to get wasn’t invented by humans. A lioness slowly struts from a sandy riverbank to a spot in the shade, where she stretches out on her side seductively and looks off into the distance—all the while, it seems, quite aware that a large, dominant male is watching her intently from just 20 feet away. We heard they later consummated the deal, but not without a significant period of coy across-the-savanna flirting. Some bird species also make things difficult: Although village weavers are polygamists, the females closely inspect the nests the males must build to attract them, and if they’re not up to snuff, they must destroy their work and start again. 2. Mama knows best. We talk about the king of the jungle, but what about the queen? In many species, the young stay with their moms for a long time, and they do what she says. Often, the fathers don’t stick around. We spotted lion cubs—cousins, their moms were sisters—hanging out, camouflaged, in an open sandy riverbed and waiting fairly patiently for their mamas, who had left them there intentionally while they hunted for dinner. Mothers—giraffes, elephants, baboons, zebras—teach their babies everything they know (including how to survive on their own for periods of time), keep them safe and feed them, and the little ones obediently follow mama’s orders. 3. There’s safety in numbers.

Impalas, elephants, baboons, waterbuck, monkeys, buffalo, hippos, even guinea fowls—they all roam, huddle, and hang in large numbers, which means they’re less likely to be killed by something higher on the food chain. Even when they’re among other species, the biggest groups seem to have the best chance of survival. A baboon in the trees may sense something others don’t, like a big cat, and let out an alarm call that benefits the whole community. Some species, like elephants and buffalo, stay in family groups to protect their young, but for others, the herd mentality is an instinct for self-protection. 4. Survival of the fittest is real. Elephant poaching is still a problem in Zambia, but nearly 40 percent of the elephants currently living in these areas have adapted to the threat by being tusk-less. Not having the ivory tusks is a recessive gene, but over generations a higher percentage of those without them have survived, making it an advantage that has become a more dominant tendency. The winter thorn tree has, unsurprisingly, intense thorns covering its trunk, which slow down the antelope and giraffes that eat its highly nutritious leaves. To survive being eaten to pieces by giraffes, acacia trees release tannins in their leaves that inhibit the giraffes’ appetites, and they secrete a pheromone that travels downwind where it’s picked up by other trees as a warning. Herbivores will still eat little bits at a time, but in the dry season, the high amounts of tannin in the leaves can kill an animal. Ironically, studies of giraffes and kudu have found that the animals, in turn, adapt by feeding on plants upwind that are more palatable since they haven’t yet received the “warning.” 5. Many animals are polygamous by nature. On the trashy TV show, it’s generally accidental when the mom doesn’t know her child’s father. But in the bush it’s intentional. Female lions make it a goal to mate with all the dominant males in a coalition, so all the clueless dudes believe her offspring are theirs. Essentially, the males are tricked into protecting them like their own. If she succeeds at making the rounds, she gains more protection for her cubs through the cheeky little ploy. When it comes to giraffes, one male will mate with all the females in a herd, so there’s no mistaking his babies. 6. Sometimes there is such a thing as a free meal. Just like Aladdin in his eponymous movie, an animal is not above stealing a meal. We witnessed a sick adult lion who seemed on the verge of death our first night—he was barely breathing and looked like a bag of bones. He hadn’t moved in days. But the very next afternoon he was plump and full of energy—he’d stolen a warthog that a lioness had killed for her baby, and it brought him back to life. Other times, a creature may simply stumble upon a fresh animal that died of natural causes or illness (such as an impala carcass we spotted without a mark on it, which was later dragged away by something and made dinner). A hippo shows off its massive jaw—probably to impress a female. Photo by Kathryn Romeyn 7. Hiding food pays off.

