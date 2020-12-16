Where to Shop for Danish Design in Copenhagen
Denmark is famous for its design, and shopping in Copenhagen is the best way to explore the cool, clean aesthetic that informs everything from chairs and lamps to jewelry and cutlery. Check out fashion houses as well as traditional Danish interior design stores, and make sure to visit a mixture of larger shops, shopping malls, and tiny boutiques to get a real feel for the best design in Copenhagen.
This is my favorite design shop in Copenhagen. Dedicated to contemporary Danish design, Hay occupies a historic building overlooking the car-free Strøget district. You’ll find furniture and accessories inspired by midcentury design and pieces by...
Designers Malene Helbak and Mette Scherning sell the cutest, daintiest Danish ceramics and jewelry at their combined store and studioHelbak/Scherning. Not really a shop for dudes. Or bulls.
It's easy to spend half a day exploring Copenhagen's street Jægersborggade. The block is lined with some of the city's best shops and restaurants including Coffee Collective, Manfreds, Meyer's Bakery, and my favorite ceramics studio, Keramiker....
I don't really know quite how to describe this place. It is full of character and quite unusual. The shop, situated at Ny Adelgade 12, was opened in 1987 and currently serves as a studio, a boutique, and an exhibition space. If you're in the area...
This signature bakery showcases a mixture of Mette Blomsterberg's delicious baked goods and her collection of carefully selected plates and kitchen utensils. Mette made a name for herself as the head pastry chef at Sølyst, and more recently she...
Danish tobacco dominates the pipe tobacco scene and can be found in shops all over the world. As part of this tradition, Denmark also has a number of extremely skilled pipe artisans who craft handmade Danish pipes. The Danish Pipe Shop is staffed...
Originating in Copenhagen, the House of Amber jewelry store is one of the oldest producers of high-end amber jewelry in the world. Set in silver or gold, amber is a Danish favorite and makes a classic gift.
This Nordic chain and local favorite specializes in items for the home. It places a heavy focus on design and functionality. Many products are changed out weekly, while other staples are more static. Inventory draws from exclusive content created...
This is one of the best places to see Danish design featured all in one place. From the bathroom, to furniture, home accessories, kitchenware and lighting you can find many of the leading names in Danish design represented here.
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
Illum is one of two major Danish department store chains. The store is famous for its excellent selection and taste and features fashion, interior and design options as well as a large beauty section. It even features a delightful bakery with...
Founded in 1925, Bang & Olufsen is a Danish company famous for its incredible audio quality and sleek visual style. Not limited to audio devices, it is well worth a visit to the B&O store to see the products they're currently marketing to the...
Browse contemporary and classic Danish design at Stilleben Shop in central Copenhagen. Objects include the Angel—a sculptural stool by architect Gry Holmskov (pictured)—and the reissued wooden birds originally made by the late industrial designer...
Denmark is the home of Lego and if you're traveling with kids in Copenhagen, it shouldn't be missed. It's located along the Stroget – the pedestrian shopping district in the city center of Copenhagen. You can either split up with one adult takes...
