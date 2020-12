With expansive, pearly beaches that are practically deserted, warm, azure waters just begging to be swum in, the odd beach boy selling juicy coconuts, and traditional dhows sailing past in the background, it's not hard to see why the Kenyan coast has been enticing visitors for years on end. This is the perfect place to relax after a few days spent bumping along dirt tracks on safari, or to hone your kitesurfing, snorkeling, or scuba diving skills.