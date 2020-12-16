Where to Get Your Thrills in Switzerland

From summer through winter, Switzerland serves up a host of adrenaline-pumping extreme sports. When the sun is shining, the Swiss mountains are ascended and descended by climbers and bikers, while snowy conditions are heaps of fun for alpine skiers and snowboarders. Other thrilling sports in Switzerland include paragliding in Zermatt, hurtling down Europe’s longest toboggan run in Grindelwald, and ice-climbing up frozen waterfalls and glaciers in various spots in the Swiss Alps.