Where to Get Your Thrills in Switzerland

Collected by Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert
From summer through winter, Switzerland serves up a host of adrenaline-pumping extreme sports. When the sun is shining, the Swiss mountains are ascended and descended by climbers and bikers, while snowy conditions are heaps of fun for alpine skiers and snowboarders. Other thrilling sports in Switzerland include paragliding in Zermatt, hurtling down Europe’s longest toboggan run in Grindelwald, and ice-climbing up frozen waterfalls and glaciers in various spots in the Swiss Alps.
Mürren

Mürren, 3825 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
More so than most places, Switzerland offers serious skiers the chance to fly down unblemished mountainsides—especially in Mürren. The town is blessed with powder-packed bowls that maintain fresh snow for days after a big fall, drawing backcountry...
Zinal

Zinal, 3961 Ayer, Switzerland
For pure exhilaration, try your hand at ice climbing. Expert guides from a variety of tour companies, such as Outdoor Interlaken and SkiAscent, take groups up and down frozen waterfalls, glaciers, and ice-covered rock slabs in various locations in...
Matterhorn

3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Just as Rome has the Colosseum and Paris the Eiffel Tower, so Switzerland has the Matterhorn. Located above Zermatt, this 48,195-foot wonder attracts hordes of visitors, eager to see the morning sunlight beam off its four faces, ski its...
LAAX

Laax, Switzerland
For the most epic jumps, freestyle aficionados head to Laax, one of Switzerland’s biggest piste areas. The five-valley resort features a labyrinth of facilities for freestylers of all levels, including four terrain parks, a super pipe, a...
Spazzacaldeira

Spazzacaldeira, 7603 Bregaglia, Switzerland
Taking advantage of Switzerland’s mountain ranges isn't just restricted to skiing in the winter. Climbers from all around Europe descend on the Alps throughout the year, testing their skills on some of the most challenging and thrilling terrain...
Switzerland by Train

Switzerland
Switzerland’s mountains are the cornerstone of its beauty, and a great way to take in scenery is by train. The GoldenPass panoramic line allows passengers to gaze through its huge glass windows at the sprawling Alps. The route heads through...
Adventure Forest

Mischistrasse 23, 3906 Saas-Fee, Switzerland
For a different view of Saas-Fee, tackle the ropes course in the town's Adventure Forest. Four courses increase in their degree of difficulty with obstacles ranging from monkey bars to tight rope walks. The last two sections are a true test of...
Paraglide in Zermatt

Bahnhofpl. 6, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
After 20 minutes on a series of gondolas, we arrived at the top of Rothorn peak and walked over to our take off point. My friend, Hera, turned to her guide and said, "Uhhh, I didn't realize I would have to run off of a cliff!" "It's more like...
Faulhorn

Faulhorn, 3818 Grindelwald, Switzerland
Switzerland has in its midst the longest sled run in Europe. Fifteen kilometers of immaculate slope from the Faulhorn summit, 2,680m, down to the resort of Grindelwald has given the “Big Pintenfritz” legendary status in the Alps. Grindelwald also...
AquaParc Bouveret

1897 Port-Valais, Switzerland
A plethora of twisting, fast and furious slides makes Aquaparc in Le Bouveret, Valais, an ideal water fun-day for families. Three themed areas, including Jungle Land with exotic plants and a squirting boat, ignite children's excitement, while...
St. Moritz

St Moritz, Switzerland
In a country full of swanky resort towns, St. Moritz takes the crown with its wide array of five-star hotels, designer stores, and award-winning restaurants. The town is also home to such exciting activities as skijoring and ice cricket, which...
Piazza Grande

piazza Grande 3, 6600 Locarno, Switzerland
For an urban musical ice-skating experience, check out Switzerland’s largest pop-up ice rink. Every winter, Locarno - near Lake Maggiore, in the district of Ticino - welcomes skaters of all abilities to glide (or stumble) around on the disco-ball...
