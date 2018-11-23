Where to Eat in Luang Prabang

10 Norrassan Road, Unit 1 Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang 06000, Laos

Known for its “Laotian Family Cuisine,” this restaurant also has beautiful decor and an unforgettable setting that draws couples looking for a romantic meal. The interior, with its tall timber columns and exposed-brick walls, has the intimacy of a private home, but the pièce de résistance is the set of lotus ponds, surrounded by several tables. Manda de Laos is busiest at night, when the small lights around the ponds turn the space into an otherworldly dining destination, and guests settle in for signature dishes like wok-fried buffalo and grilled fish with lemongrass and herbs.