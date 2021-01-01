Where are you going?
Where to Drink in Xi'an

Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Fubaoge Teahouse

66 Defu Alley, DeFu Xiang, Beilin Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001
Defu Lane is peppered with eateries and bars, but aside from being a good option to enjoy Xi'an's nightlife, it's also home to Fubaoge, a five-story traditional Chinese teahouse. Rest your feet after a long day of exploring and sip hot cups of...
Vice Versa Bar (反之亦然)

Vice Versa is the best of many worlds. It serves Western fare by day as a cafe and restaurant, and at night it morphs into an underground bar serving cocktails and local and foreign beers. The bar also hosts a variety of bands for intimate live...
Yanta Bar Street

There's a little bar area south of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, two blocks east of the Westin. The bar scene in Xi'an isn't as boisterous, by Western standards, as in other cities. That being said, if you're in the area and want a beer, this is a...
Green Molly

China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Yanta Qu, GaoXin ShangQuan, 高新一路 邮政编码: 710065
This is a slightly odd place. It's in the middle of a commercial area, with no restaurants in sight. If you get to the right block, it's actually behind a large building. You have to knock and be let in like a speakeasy. Once inside, it's a pretty...
Salsa Club

N Guangji St, ZhongLou ShangQuan, Lianhu Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001
This two-story nightclub knows how to throw a party, and is one of the best venues in Xi'an to experience the city's nightlife to the fullest. Party girls show off choreographed routines while the crowd grooves to both Chinese and English music...
The Belgian Bar

Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
In search of a pub? The Belgian Bar, located near the South Wall, boasts a huge collection of—you guessed it—imported Belgian beers. Pair your ice-cold pint with pizzas, burgers, and other snacks while enjoying live bands play. Settle outside to...
Park Qin

Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
If visiting the site of the Terracotta Warriors wasn't enough to fulfill your Xi'an excursion, carry on the adventures at Park Qin. The popular Shuyuan International Party Hostel, near South Gate, is home to this Terracotta warriors-themed bar....
Caffe Bene

Caffe Bene is a coffee chain out of Australia. This Xi'an outpost is one of the strangest and most enchanting coffee shops I've ever been to. It's essentially a glass box on top of a nondescript shopping center on Center Street, a few blocks up...
Yogurt at Giant Wild Goose Pagoda

1 Ci'en Rd, QuJiang ShangQuan, Yanta Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China
Northern China has some of the most amazing tasting yogurts. Since we don't have any decent yogurt in Shenzhen, I pig out every time I go north. Stalls and shops around Xi'an sell really cool drinking yogurts. This stall was on the west side of...
Sculpting in Time Cafe

55 Keji Rd, GaoXin ShangQuan, Yanta Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710075
With several locations around the city (and around China), Sculpting in Time is known for its down-to-earth, relaxing vibe—paired with great coffee, of course. Once inside, you'll feel like you've stepped into someone's home. Order a cuppa, some...
