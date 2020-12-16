What to Do on Taiwan's Southern Coast
Taiwan’s southern coast sits at about the same latitude as Kauai and Cabo San Lucas, and has tropical beaches of the same caliber. West-facing Baisha Wan (which means “white sand beach”) is popular with sunbathers, while Jialeshuei is where the surfers hang out. Kenting—a laid-back beach town—is the main hub for tourists, but a number of boutique B&Bs are tucked away along Taiwan’s southern coast. There are also geological oddities along the coast that range from the spectacular to the novel.