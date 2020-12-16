Where are you going?
What to Do on Taiwan's Southern Coast

Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Taiwan’s southern coast sits at about the same latitude as Kauai and Cabo San Lucas, and has tropical beaches of the same caliber. West-facing Baisha Wan (which means “white sand beach”) is popular with sunbathers, while Jialeshuei is where the surfers hang out. Kenting—a laid-back beach town—is the main hub for tourists, but a number of boutique B&Bs are tucked away along Taiwan’s southern coast. There are also geological oddities along the coast that range from the spectacular to the novel.
Jialeshui Beach

No. 244, Chashan Road, 滿洲鄉 Pingtung County, Taiwan 947
Jialeshuei is a gem for surfers. There are two breaks both of which are very consistent, especially the on at the north end of the beach. The locals are friendly and the waves are rarely crowded. The beach is clean and rarely crowded, and at night...
Baisha Beach

946, Taiwan, Pingtung County, Hengchun Township, 白砂路
My photo does not do this beach justice. Flanked by coral, Baisha (which means "white sand" in Chinese) Beach is possibly the most beautiful beach on the island. Just outside of Kenting, this beach is popular with visitors year-round. There are...
The ChuHuo Eternal Flame (恆春出火)

No. 259之2, Hengdong Road, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 946
The ChuHuo Eternal Flame (恆春出火) just outside of Hengchun in the far south of Taiwan is definitely worth a stop. Natural gas seeps up from the earth and ignites on this otherwise dead area of rock and sand ground. There are several areas of fire to...
Jialeshui Scenic Area

947, Taiwan, 屏東縣滿洲鄉
Lesser known -- but no less amazing -- than Taiwan's famous northern coastal area Yehliu, is the Jialeshuei Scenic Area in the south, just down the road from the surf beach. (You can check out a photographic comparison of the two areas here.) The...
National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium

No. 2, Houwan Road, Checheng Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 944
Not far from Baisha Beach on a fairly remote stretch of coastline is one of Taiwan's finest attractions: the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium (國立海洋生物博物館). Despite the odd local, this world-class aquarium is sure to impress. The...
Yoho Bike Hotel

No. 27-8, Wanli Road, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 946
Asia’s first bike hotel, YOHO Bike Hotel in Shanhai, Kenting, Taiwan. The hotel is geared toward bikers, with 68 rooms featuring bike racks, an onsite Giant bike rental and tour agency, a bike maintenance area, a bikers lounge with a projection...
