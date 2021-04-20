Where are you going?
Cycling Around Kenting With The YOHO BIKE HOTEL Hengchun Township Taiwan
Asia’s first bike hotel, YOHO Bike Hotel in Shanhai, Kenting, Taiwan. The hotel is geared toward bikers, with 68 rooms featuring bike racks, an onsite Giant bike rental and tour agency, a bike maintenance area, a bikers lounge with a projection screen for photos, bikers message board, and cycling magazines, cyclist training courses, an Off-Road Experience Center, a special VIP check-in for cyclists and more.

The hotel will give you a map of the area so you can bike to the many attractions, like the National Museum of Marine Biologic Aquarium, Shih Chunghsi Hot Springs, Lake Lunglunan Bird Watching Center, Maopitou Park, Kenting Forest Recreation Area and downtown Kenting. Staying at the YOHO Bike Hotel is a great way to explore Taiwan's rich cycling culture.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

