What to Do In and Around Belle Mont Farm on Kittitian Hill
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
On Kittitian Hill, Belle Mont Farm's focus on sustainability has created an unforgettable guest experience matched with the finest luxury accommodations.
Save Place
It’s been said that the world’s greatest luxury isn’t money, influence or even power—it’s time. There’s even a name for feeling like you have more than enough time: “time affluence.” This concept is...
Save Place
St Kitts & Nevis
This eco-friendly property is unlike anywhere else in the Caribbean. A 400-acre working farm built within a sustainable community on Mount Liamuiga, the low-key luxury resort has St. Kitt’s requisite gingerbread trim and banana-plant...
Save Place
Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
Perched high above the sea on the east coast of St. Kitts is Brimstone Hill, a massive stone fortress built by African slaves for the British during the 17th and 18th centuries. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the military stronghold, which took...
Save Place
The ancient art of wax-resist dyeing reaches a whole new level at Caribelle Batik, located on Romney Manor. At the factory, you can watch artists as they boil hues, apply wax, and dye fabrics, creating the brightly colored, intricately patterned...
Save Place
Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
For an introduction to the Rastafarian culture and lifestyle, head to OJ’s Ital Cart in Basseterre. The brightly painted food truck takes a pure approach to its menu, offering vegetarian fare that’s fresh, natural, and from the earth....
Save Place
Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
Mr. Juda of Ital Creations at Fari Organic Farm (and a contributor to Belle Mont Farm’s organic efforts) has the cure for whatever ails you! Your best bet is to start with his selection of moringa juices—a plant grown in the area. There’s ginger,...
Save Place
Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
You won’t find Sidecar’s Hideout in any tourist guide. You won’t find it on any cruise ship itineraries. You won’t find it on any blogger’s top ten things to do on St. Kitts list, either. In fact, chances are you won’t find Sidecar’s Hideout at...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25