What to Do around The Westin Resort, Costa Navarino

Located in southwestern Greece, Messenia sits on the beautiful Ionian Sea, with a rich history stretching to the bronze age. Visit to experience a more authentic side of Greece, with impressive ruins, pristine beaches, and cultural activities like olive harvesting.
Unnamed Rd, Methoni 240 06, Greece
Methoni Castle is an impressive fortress—one of the Mediterranean's biggest—built by the Venetians in the early 13th century. Along with a scenic setting on a rocky outcropping on the Ionian Sea, Methoni Castle has a number of impressive features....
Παπάζογλου 6, Καλαμάτα 241 00, Greece
Located in the historic center of Kalamata, the Archeological Museum of Messenia features excavated antiquities from the area, beginning from prehistoric times. Artifacts are separated into four geographical areas in Messenia, including Kalamata,...
Gialova, Pilos 240 01, Greece
Gialova Lagoon is a birder's paradise, home to over 270 species on account of its shallow waters and abundance of fish and plants. It's Greece's southernmost major wetland and the only place in Europe where you can see the African chameleon. The...
Navarino Dunes, Messinia, Costa Navarino 240 01, Greece
The 40,000-square-foot Anazoe Spa, shared between the Romanos and the Westin hotels in the Costa Navarino resort, created its oil-based remedies from the prescriptions archaeologists discovered inscribed in clay in the nearby ruins of Nestor’s...
Paleokastro 831 00, Greece
Also known as Old Navarino Castle, Paleokastro—built by the Frankish ruler Nicholas II de St. Omer around 1278—is located above Voidokila Beach in Messinia's Mediterranean area. Make sure to bring your camera, as a trek to the castle awards...
Messenia, Greece
Often described as a Greek paradise, the Polilimnio Waterfalls in Polilimnio Gorge offer something different from Messenia's usual beaches. Visitors are immersed in a scene of lush greenery, gushing cascades, and green lakes filled with...
Proti, Gargaliani, Greece
Just a mile off Messinia's coast is the beautiful Proti Island, which is said to resemble a crocodile in shape, and is a haven for history buffs. On land, you'll find archeological sites and ruins from ancient temples and citadels. Additionally,...
Navarino Dunes Costa Navarino, Gargaliani 240 01, Greece
Through The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, guests can learn the art of Messenian cooking during a Messenian Cooking Class. Taking place in a village home in the scenic town of Pylos, the hands-on experience educates guests on local cooking styles...
Pilos 240 01, Greece
In Greek mythology, Heracles slew all the sons of the King of Pylos except Nestor, who became king of Pylos himself. Nestor appears as a sage elder in both the Iliad and the Odyssey, expounding on how things were really tough back in his...
Pilos 240 01, Greece
Located in Messinia's Mediterranean area, this popular beach is most well-known for its distinct "omega" shape. Locals and visitors come here to lap up the waves, admire the dunes, sunbathe on soft sand, hike, and bird watch. Other attractions...
Dio-Olympos 270 65, Greece
Even the most experienced visitor of ancient ruins has to think Olympia is pretty cool. To walk beneath the arched entrance to the original Olympic stadium? How can you not take your place at the ancient starting line as if you're about to sprint...
The recreational park, located at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, is filled with fun family-friendly things to do. The park is divided into four sections: An aquatics area, a playground, an indoor sports facility, and a game-infused restaurant....
