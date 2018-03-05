Top Restaurants of Kerala

1st Floor Dhe Puttu Service Road Near Manikandan Skoda Showroom, Edappally, Kochi, Kerala 682024, India

Made of steamed ground rice layered with coconut, the tube-shaped puttu is eaten in parts of southern India and Sri Lanka, and is particularly popular in Kerala. This nice-casual, family-friendly restaurant, founded by a noted Malayalam movie actor, takes the traditional breakfast dish to the next level, offering an extensive menu of unique flavors and combinations. Try rolls topped with egg, mutton, or beef biriyani, oats, dates and cashews, and even chocolate and jam, along with house specials like Spanish (chicken with red and green olives) and Ringmaster (with three types of seafood); it’s best to get a few and share. A smattering of curries (including Kerala fish curry) are also available, but you’re really coming here for the puttu, washed down by the excellent cinnamon black tea. Note the wait for a table can be long during peak lunch and dinner hours, but take out is also available; there’s also a second location further north in Kerala, in Calicut.