Top Restaurants of Kerala

You needn’t look far to find the sources of Kerala’s cuisine, only as far as those green fields and forests and the proximity of the ocean. Restaurant and teahouse tables are laden with fresh fish and vegetables, local teas, and rice grown nearby. To your health!

Highlights
00a3faa3c69dfe46468253234dcb2942.jpg
Villa Maya
Villa Maya Heritage Restaurant
Near Muthoot Sky Chef, Enjakkal, 120, Palayam Airport Rd, Vallakkadavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695008, India
This upscale restaurant offers a glimpse into Kerala’s unique history along with its flavorful meals. Enter a stone archway to find yourself in a courtyard of a restored 18th-century mansion that was first built as a traditional, two-courtyard ettukettu house for the King’s consorts, then later embellished with European architectural flourishes. Choose a seat in the antique-furnished (and air-conditioned) interior, under one of the courtyard’s peaked stone-roof gazebos, or in the garden, surrounded by statues and fountains; all options take on a decidedly romantic feel at dinner when illuminated by candlelight. The menu includes both modern version of regional classics and dishes that highlight the flavors of areas once linked to Kerala by the Spice Route, including Morocco, Italy, and other parts of India. So you’ll find everything from Syrian sampler platters, crab curry, pasta, and fish sautéed with onions and black pepper, and desserts featuring caramel, chocolate, and local coffee—all presented with heritage style.
March 05, 2018 02:27 PM
 · 
Sandra Ramani
74e84454ba5b13e503d8cc3f24138b6f.jpg
Vikas Ramdas
Dhe Puttu
1st Floor Dhe Puttu Service Road Near Manikandan Skoda Showroom, Edappally, Kochi, Kerala 682024, India
Made of steamed ground rice layered with coconut, the tube-shaped puttu is eaten in parts of southern India and Sri Lanka, and is particularly popular in Kerala. This nice-casual, family-friendly restaurant, founded by a noted Malayalam movie actor, takes the traditional breakfast dish to the next level, offering an extensive menu of unique flavors and combinations. Try rolls topped with egg, mutton, or beef biriyani, oats, dates and cashews, and even chocolate and jam, along with house specials like Spanish (chicken with red and green olives) and Ringmaster (with three types of seafood); it’s best to get a few and share. A smattering of curries (including Kerala fish curry) are also available, but you’re really coming here for the puttu, washed down by the excellent cinnamon black tea. Note the wait for a table can be long during peak lunch and dinner hours, but take out is also available; there’s also a second location further north in Kerala, in Calicut.
November 29, 2018 08:16 AM
 · 
Sandra Ramani
201672a43bbfb81ebc26114ce8d80dc0.jpg
Vikas Ramdas
Ginger House
Jew Town, Kappalandimukku, Mattancherry, Kochi, Kerala 682002, India
As befits its location inside the Heritage Arts Museum, this restaurant is furnished completely in antiques, from the traditional snake boat lining the entrance hallway to the tables, chairs, pillars, door frames, and even parts of the ceiling—and much of it, both in the restaurant and showroom, is also for sale. This unique setting plus views of the scenic backwaters makes this a popular stop with expats and tourists, particularly those who’ve spent the day exploring the surrounding historic Jew Town. Revive yourself with dishes prepared in both Kerala– and general Indian-style. Almost everything on the menu—from the chicken and fresh prawns to the ice cream—features ginger in some form. Service can be slow, but at least there’s plenty to look at while you wait.
March 05, 2018 02:29 PM
 · 
Sandra Ramani
aee7884a31fab3f9fc9c053e8788df38.jpg
Taj
The Rice Boat
Ground Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Malabar Road, Willingdon Island, Kochi, Kerala 682009, India
Designed to evoke a traditional Kerala kettuvalam rice boat, and boasting views of the backwaters and historic Mattancherry from its perch on Willington Island, this restaurant—considered one of the best in Kerala—celebrates all things born of the water. Try a fresh-off-the-boat catch from the backwaters, such as the local sweetwater fish, or go farther afield with lobster or mussels from the ocean, or even imported salmon and oysters. There are several international dishes, like Lobster Newburg or pan-seared Canadian scallops, but opt instead for the items prepared with local flavors: think tiger prawn tossed with shallots and curry leaves, crab-and-coconut soup, and white snapper coated with tamarind and pepper, then steamed in a banana leaf. You can watch the chefs craft it all through the show kitchen, and ask them to modify spices as needed—ensuring the preparation is as fresh as the ingredients. Save room for the tender coconut soufflé.
March 05, 2018 02:31 PM
 · 
Sandra Ramani
f87f0f629c2a247b3d254541c192b202.jpg
Vikas Ramdas
Paragon Restaurant
Kannur Road, Near, CH Over bridge, Kozhikode, Kerala 673001, India
First opened in 1939, this beloved local favorite is now being operated by the third generation of the founding family, who’ve also expanded the brand with an outpost Kochi and a couple in Dubai. The original Calicut location began with focus on the variety of Malabar coastal cuisines, including Moplah (the dishes of the Muslims of northern Kerala) and Thyyas, by the Ezhavas community in the southern part of the state. The menu now includes both vegetarian and non-veg dishes from all over India, including curries and breads made in the tandoor, but there are also a number of unique regional specialties. Check out the baby squid pan-seared Malabari-style, traditional moiley curry, and a selection of additive breads, including crispy, lentil-based appam and a perfectly flaky, buttery paratha.
March 05, 2018 02:31 PM
 · 
Sandra Ramani
03cfe8d1e6e8c6667cc47ff6249f24aa.jpg
Kashi Art Cafe
Kashi Art Café
Burgar St
Rest your tired legs, read a book, engage in discussions with world travelers, sip your coffee or simply admire the art without anyone waiting for you to vacate the table. Kashi Art Café feels like an airy tropical garden that doubles as a hip and relaxed meeting place with an interesting gallery showcasing the works of talented artists. If you want to know what’s happening in Fort Cochin, chances are you’ll see all the information you need on posters in the café! As far as the food goes, breakfast is served through the day. If you’re hungry try a variety of sandwiches, salads, and soups for lunch, or snack on their freshly made cakes and pies with, of course, a cup of coffee or tea!
April 20, 2021 03:55 PM
More From AFAR
Surprising Countries Where U.S. Citizens Need an Advance Visa
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Surprising Countries Where U.S. Citizens Need an Advance Visa
10 Best Places to Travel in October
Where to Go in Fall
10 Best Places to Travel in October
The 20 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World
U.S. Beaches
The 20 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World
India Reopens to Vaccinated Travelers
COVID + Travel
India Reopens to Vaccinated Travelers
Indians Celebrate Kamala Harris’s Win With Firecrackers and Prayers
Tips + News
Indians Celebrate Kamala Harris’s Win With Firecrackers and Prayers
The Best Adventure Destinations According to Fearless Female Guides
Epic Trips
The Best Adventure Destinations According to Fearless Female Guides
Load More