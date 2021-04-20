Top Restaurants in Houston

300 W 20th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA

If you’re staying in Houston for longer than a weekend, you’ll probably want to put the Rice Box on speed dial—it’s been serving up some of Houston’s most popular Chinese food from the window of its food truck (and at its Greenway Plaza food court location) for years. Now the Rice Box has opened a Heights location with a modern, futuristic vibe. The menu includes all the classics—sweet and sour chicken, chicken dumplings, and broccoli beef—as well as new twists such as Wings and Rice (six jumbo dry-rub wings served with rice and an egg roll). As always, if you’re planning to go to the food truck, check the website for details on where it will be when.