Top Restaurants in French Polynesia
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
The food on these islands—a marriage of French and Polynesian cuisines—is beyond delicious. Choose from casual food truck fare to romantic meals at posh overwater restaurants. Here are our seven favorite eats around French Polynesia.
Bloody Mary's, entertaining tourists since it opened in 1979, is one of those Bora Bora experiences that simply must be done. The ambience is beach-bar hip, with sand floors, colored lights, and coconut stools in a dining room under a thatched...
For an elegant island dining experience, opt for an evening at Le Corail at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa. The formal and contemporary dining room, right beside the lagoon, seats only 28 at a time, so...
Café Maeva serves excellent French coffee, smoothies, pastries, and proper meals up on the second floor of Papeete's popular Le Marché shopping complex. Come for the good breakfast menu or wait for...
The islands of Tahiti have given the world a lot of popular ideas: This is the birthplace of the overwater bungalow, of surfing, the tattoo, and also . . . the food truck? Yep! Well, maybe not officially, but dozens of years before food trucks...
Set on a hill some 2,000 feet above Papeete, with impossible views of the sea and Moorea beyond, O Belvédère is the place locals take visitors for thrilling sunsets and good food. The restaurant and bar have the air of a tree...
Holy Steak House is run by Thierry and Bénédicte Sauvage, who also own the popular Restaurant Le Coco in Punaauia on Tahiti. Located in Haapiti, this Moorea restaurant boasts unique, contemporary decor indoors—we love the mix...
In Taravao, at the southern edge of Tahiti Nui, this family-run French place is known for its French-style grilled meats and fish (locals will make a pilgrimage out to the countryside for it). The menu skews to old-school Gallic...
