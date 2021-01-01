Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Top Restaurants in French Polynesia

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
The food on these islands—a marriage of French and Polynesian cuisines—is beyond delicious. Choose from casual food truck fare to romantic meals at posh overwater restaurants. Here are our seven favorite eats around French Polynesia.
Save Place

Bloody Mary's

French Polynesia
Bloody Mary's, entertaining tourists since it opened in 1979, is one of those Bora Bora experiences that simply must be done. The ambience is beach-bar hip, with sand floors, colored lights, and coconut stools in a dining room under a thatched...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Corail at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa

Motu Piti Aau Bora Bora French Polynesia, 98730, French Polynesia
For an elegant island dining experience, opt for an evening at Le Corail at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa. The formal and contemporary dining room, right beside the lagoon, seats only 28 at a time, so...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Maeva

Pape'ete, French Polynesia
Café Maeva serves excellent French coffee, smoothies, pastries, and proper meals up on the second floor of Papeete's popular Le Marché shopping complex. Come for the good breakfast menu or wait for...
More Details >
Save Place

Harbor Food Trucks

The islands of Tahiti have given the world a lot of popular ideas: This is the birthplace of the overwater bungalow, of surfing, the tattoo, and also . . . the food truck? Yep! Well, maybe not officially, but dozens of years before food trucks...
More Details >
Save Place

O Belvédère

Pīra'e, French Polynesia
Set on a hill some 2,000 feet above Papeete, with impossible views of the sea and Moorea beyond, O Belvédère is the place locals take visitors for thrilling sunsets and good food. The restaurant and bar have the air of a tree...
More Details >
Save Place

Holy Steak House

Holy Steak House is run by Thierry and Bénédicte Sauvage, who also own the popular Restaurant Le Coco in Punaauia on Tahiti. Located in Haapiti, this Moorea restaurant boasts unique, contemporary decor indoors—we love the mix...
More Details >
Save Place

Chez Loula et Remy

Taravao, French Polynesia
In Taravao, at the southern edge of Tahiti Nui, this family-run French place is known for its French-style grilled meats and fish (locals will make a pilgrimage out to the countryside for it). The menu skews to old-school Gallic...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  2. 2 Tips + News Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland
  3. 3 Tips + News The World’s Happiest Country Is All About Reading, Coffee, and Saunas
  4. 4 Air Travel Data Shows a Summer Travel Surge Is Coming. Will Airfares Surge, Too?
  5. 5 Museums + Galleries Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to 13 U.S. Cities

More From AFAR

Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland
Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland
These Cruises Are Requiring COVID Vaccinations for All Guests
These Cruises Are Requiring COVID Vaccinations for All Guests
The 15 Best High-Quality Luggage Brands We Love
The 15 Best High-Quality Luggage Brands We Love
Discover The Newest National Park and More Natural, Otherworldly Beauty
Discover The Newest National Park and More Natural, Otherworldly Beauty