The Perfect Day in Copenhagen
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
The perfect day in Copenhagen is easier to arrange than you may think. As a city famed for its work-life balance, an ideal day in Copenhagen mixes contemporary Danish lifestyle and historical city charm. Start by soaking in the sunshine of picture-perfect Nyhavn, visit Tivoli Gardens, hit the stylish boutiques to check out the famed Danish aesthetic, sip some famed Danish beer, then sample some unforgettable Copenhagen cuisine.
Save Place
Last week we spent 5 days in Copenhagen, Denmark. October is, for me, the best time to visit. It's colder and there are more chances for rain but the number of tourists is drastically lower. I did not feel suffocated by them at all. Nyhavn harbor...
Save Place
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
Save Place
Amagertorv 4, 1160 København, Denmark
This jeweler has a reputation for excellence and its relationship with Danish Royalty. With a Danish heritage, the brand bears the label, "By appointment to Her Majesty The Queen of Denmark" and is known as the go-to jeweler for Denmark's royalty....
Save Place
Østergade 52, 1100 København, Denmark
Illum is one of two major Danish department store chains. The store is famous for its excellent selection and taste and features fashion, interior and design options as well as a large beauty section. It even features a delightful bakery with...
Save Place
Amalienborg Slotsplads 5, 1257 København K, Denmark
When you think of a royal palace, you usually think of one set building. In Copenhagen's case there are actually four distinct buildings which surround a large central square. Why four? Apparently, because it was originally inhabited by four noble...
Save Place
Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
A fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the...
Save Place
Ryesgade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
Save Place
Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København, Denmark
After closing its doors for two years, the 250-year-old D'Angleterre hotel reopened in the spring of 2013, unveiling the first phase of a massive makeover. Every inch of the landmark hotel was in some way touched by the redesign, from the famed...
Save Place
Ekvipagemestervej 10, 1438 København K, Denmark
As viewed from the water, the Copenhagen Opera House is quite an imposing structure. Clocking in at a cost of over half-a-billion (yep) dollars, it is to date one of the most expensive opera houses ever constructed. It actually resides on its very...
Save Place
Jægersborggade 40, 2200 København, Denmark
This is a project from the folks behind Relæ. A natural wine bar situated in the heart of Nørrebro, the restaurant delivers modernized versions of everyday food with special attention paid to high-quality ingredients selected from the same...
Save Place
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Don’t be fooled by the modest interior with its white walls and simple wooden furniture or by the unfussy approach to food here. Relæ thinks big. Founded by two Noma alumni, it is dedicated to creating great cuisine from sustainable...
Save Place
1105 København K, Denmark
1105 is the embodiment of a Copenhagen cocktail bar. With a sleek internal ambience, skilled bartenders, a vibrant cocktail menu, and relaxed but still classy vibe, it is highly popular with local Copenhageners. About 3 minutes' walk from Nyhavn,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25