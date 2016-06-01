Things to Do in Tonga

Unnamed Road, Neiafu, Tonga

Named after the flat-topped mountain that rises 131 meters behind the Port of Refuge, Mount Talau National Park was established in 1995 to preserve the local rain forest. In the park, just a couple of kilometers from Neiafu, a short trail passes endangered tree and plant species and, often, many area birds and reptiles. There are several more marked trails leading up to lookouts (which often have safety ropes for slippery weather). The spectacular views from the mountain sweep across the Port of Refuge, the Vaipua Inlet and Neiafu.