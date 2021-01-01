The Best Shopping on the Dalmatian Coast
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Splurge on cutting-edge fashion from an up-and-coming Croatian designer, or jewelry made from deep-red Adriatic coral – or simply pick up a bottle of the Dalmatian Coast's finest olive oil.
Nalješkovićeva ul. 3, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
This shop is more coral sanctuary than ordinary jewelry store. In addition to selling mind-blowing designer pieces, this is the place to learn all about the Adriatic coral: where it lives, and how it is sourced, harvested, and treated to become...
For well over a century, the stone-working Jakšić family from the island of Brač have been producing works using the white Brač stone from which Diocletian’s Palace was built. Head to their little Split gallery to see their impressive sculptures,...
The name hardly prepares you for the exquisitely cut and styled women’s clothes inside. Among the featured Croatian designers, my favorite, who goes by the name Rococo, creates Grecian-themed gowns and cocktail dresses. The Dubrovnik branch will...
On the corner of Stradun and Siroka, this small shop is bursting with books, lined up on floor-to-ceiling shelves and even on the floors. The staff, however, seems reassuring, calm and knowledgeable. Pick up a book for the ship from the section of...
Ul. Julija Nepota 1, 21000, Split, Croatia
This designer store stocks three popular Croatian women’s clothing and accessory brands: Chicks on Chic, Little Wonder and Dott. They also feature an ever-changing selection of quirky T-shirts with illustrations by local graphic designers. The...
Dedicated to everything olive, Uje sells superior extra-virgin olive oils, olive wood cutting boards and olive tapenade, as well as other favorite tidbits such as hams and cookies. Uje also runs an oil bar (Dominisova 3), an eatery offering olive...
20215, Gruda, Croatia
The artist Antonija Ruskovic uses the silk embroidery tradition of her native area of Konavle as inspiration for her work here in oil paintings, prints, and hand-painted ceramics. The atelier also has an array of hand-painted silk scarves, bags,...
Fashionistas love this little shop located at Don Ive Prodana 3, half a block from the People's Square. Clothes by some of Croatia's leading young designers are carried here (they are not cheap), along with sandals, ballet shoes, bags, jewelry and...
