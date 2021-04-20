The Best Shopping in St. Vincent & the Grenadines
While shopping may not be the primary reason to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines, visitors looking for authentic souvenirs will find several charming boutiques as well as intriguing crafts at local markets.
Find everything from candles and straw hats to t-shirts and fine resort wear at Basil’s Bazaar, a tiny boutique adjacent to the famous bar itself. Most of the goods are branded with “Basil’s Mustique” in one way or another, so everyone is sure to know where you’ve been—but that’s the point, right?
Boat-building as an industry has existed on Bequia as far back as the 1800s. At one point, the island was even known as the “boat-building capital of the West Indies,” having produced the largest wooden vessel in the region. While construction has slowed over time, it still occurs—albeit on a much smaller scale—at places like Sargeant Brothers Model Boat Shop, just up the road from the ferry landing in Port Elizabeth, where Benson Phillips and other craftsmen make and sell their models. Handcrafted using hand planes, chisels, and carving knives, their boats are incredibly detailed and realistic. Choose from whale boats, sailboats, power boats, and wooden schooners, or commission Phillips to build a custom model of your own yacht. The simplest models take about a week to make, but there are always a few boats available for immediate sale, ranging in price from around $250 all the way up to $7,000.
Generally speaking, shopping isn’t a big draw on St. Vincent, but if you’re searching for the perfect souvenir, you can’t do better than Nzimbu Browne’s famous banana art. Besides tourism, banana production is a driving force behind St. Vincent’s economy. By using the industry’s waste products—the banana leaves—Browne creates sustainable art with a strong sense of place. His works depict local scenes, brought to life with snippets of dried, multicolored leaves. If you’re not into art, he also makes goat-skin drums and tie-dye clothing. His studio is located on McKie’s Hill in Kingstown, but he often sets up shop in front of the Cobblestone Inn on Upper Bay Street.
Mustique’s tiny village center is home to a handful of shops but it’s the pair of pastel, gingerbread-trimmed houses that will certainly catch your eye. Pink House specializes in elegant, hand-painted silk kaftans and sarongs from local designer Lotty B, along with beach and resort wear for women, men, and kids; jewelry and accessories; and tableware. Next door, Purple House offers less expensive kaftans, beachwear, kid toys, souvenirs, and jewelry.
Within the St. Vincent Botanical Gardens in Kingstown, visitors will find a very nice gift shop, featuring everything from local artwork, handmade pottery, and crafts to books about the island, toys for kids, authentic souvenirs, and snacks and cold drinks. The gift shop is decorated with plants, of course, as well as carnival costumes that reflect the island culture.
Three blocks inland from the waterfront, on Frenches St., the Craftmen’s Centre sells locally made, reasonably priced crafts: intricate grass mats in sizes ranging from place mats to full floor mats, colorful batik cloth, handmade West Indian dolls, hand-painted calabashes, and more. Cash only! (P.S. The grass mats roll or fold into a neat bundle to carry home.)
The cruise ship terminal in Kingstown has about 20 boutiques, stores, and restaurants that cater mostly to passengers but welcome all shoppers. You’ll find your typical duty-free items, but also locally made hot sauces, spices, soaps and lotions, jewelry made from shells and seeds, and other handicrafts. Just know that some shops open only when a ship is in port.