A Family Travel Guide to Minnesota Lakes and Resorts

Summer in Minnesota’s Brainerd Lakes and Detroit Lakes areas is the kind of family vacation with all the elements built in for easy unwinding and bonding. Mornings bring loon calls, pizza lunches happen in charming small towns, and sunset tee times lead into nights of stargazing.

Cousins make core memories chasing fireflies. Grandkids go fishing with grandparents. Adult siblings reconnect on bike rides. Welcoming resorts invite families to spread out under the same roof, be together, continue traditions, and reinforce the ties that bind us. It’s the kind of family getaway that blends simple pleasures with fresh adventures.