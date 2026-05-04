4 Days of Record Shops and Live Music in Minnesota

From the iconic to the underground, Minnesota’s music scene mixes, bends, and flows like the Mississippi River that begins and runs through the state. Immerse yourself in its ever-evolving soundscape with this four-day itinerary that weaves together the destination’s varied sounds, stages, and stories.Anchored in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, you’ll hunt for vinyl gems, catch live performances, and trace the influence of artists past and present. Along the way, tap into a culture shaped by the state’s independent spirit, grassroots grit, diverse influences, and deep-rooted sense of community. Whether you align your visit with a festival or favorite touring act, or simply catch a local live show, music here is more than a night out; it’s the undercurrent that moves the state.
Itinerary / 4 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Walk and Browse Vinyl in Uptown
Get acquainted with Uptown’s indie scene on a four-mile stroll of some of the state’s best record stores. Start at Disco Death, which doubles as a coffee shop, then cross the street to the women-owned Lucky Cat Records—once the site of Oar Folkjokeopus, the punk record store where The Replacements got their start.
Grab a drink or snack at the neighboring CC Club, where they were regulars alongside their trailblazing friends, Hüsker Dü and Soul Asylum. Continue to Electric Fetus, a nationally known record shop and Minnesota fixture since 1968. Prince was known to browse its bins, and today artists still dig through them alongside local music lovers in search of rare finds.
Pause for a cultural interlude at the Minneapolis Institute of Art to surface music’s influence in unexpected exhibits. Think Japanese ink drawings of the God of Thunder with drums at the ready and the mesmerizingly melancholy score of William Kentridge’s illustrated stop-motion video art.
As you loop back to your hotel, sample the global flavors at restaurants along Eat Street or vendors at the Eat Street Crossing food hall. Then wrap up your route at Cheapo Records and Extreme Noise, returning to the hotel to spin your finds in the listening lounge and recharge.
For your first evening out, cross over to St. Paul for a drool-worthy Jucy Lucy burger at the Nook, a no-frills community staple since 1938. Then, drop in to another longstanding 1940s landmark, the Turf Club, for a live show, or sip song-inspired cocktails at the White Squirrel Bar, known for its commitment to booking original acts from the area.
Day 2Tour Prince’s Paisley Park
Enjoy the morning exploring the 65,000-square-foot estate on a pre-booked guided tour through recording studios, rehearsal spaces, soundstages, and the intimate NPG Music Club, where he was known to perform late into the night. Alongside his instruments, stage outfits, and personal artifacts, the experience reveals the meticulous world Prince built to nurture his creative genius—and the genre-blending “Minneapolis Sound” he helped shape. (Fellow Minneapolis musicians Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis evolved the genre through their popular production work with Janet Jackson, further amplifying a movement with experimental energy that still resonates throughout the state today.)
On your return, swing by Cheesecake Funk in Excelsior to enjoy “Prince’s favorite,” a chocolate-, caramel-, and pecan-topped Turtle Cheesecake. Back in the city, honor the star’s vegan lifestyle with lunch at the Black-owned Trio Plant-Based in Midtown Global Market for soulful comfort food. Or try Dreamstate for lighter salads and sandwiches.
After a brief reset at your hotel, embark on a self-guided tour of Prince-related street art and landmarks. Begin with the nearby purple-hued mural on the side of Sencha Tea Bar, then make your way downtown to marvel at a 100-foot tribute.
From there, seek out his star on the exterior wall of First Avenue, the renowned venue featured in Purple Rain. A few blocks away, find the three-story Schmitt Music Wall painted in black-and-white sheet music, the site of Prince’s first photoshoot in 1977. Can you guess the score?
As you continue past murals including a tribute to Bob Dylan, the city’s celebration of music comes into focus—expressed not just on stages, but across its streets and skyline. For the grand finale, enjoy dinner and live music at the Dakota or back at First Avenue, both venues where Prince has performed and attended shows.
Day 3Day Trip to Duluth, Bob Dylan’s Birthplace
Cruise along the Historic U.S. Route 61, immortalized in his Highway 61 Revisited album, and let the wisdom of his grandmother guide you: “Happiness isn’t on the road to anything. That happiness is the road.” Make a pit stop for a taste of classic Minnesotan roadside culture at Gordy’s Hi-Hat and order the onion rings and a blackberry shake.
Once in Duluth, follow the 1.8-mile Bob Dylan Way, a cultural pathway dotted with artistic manhole covers and signposts that honor his legacy and lyrics. Detour a few blocks to see his first home before ending at the Armory Arts & Music Center, where Dylan was memorably transfixed and transformed by a Buddy Holly performance just before the star’s untimely death.
Wind down the day with dinner, drinks, and live music at Sir Benedict’s Tavern, where views of Lake Superior provide a perfect backdrop for your own poetic reflection of your Dylan-inspired day.
If your timing aligns, attend one of the city’s many music celebrations, including Duluth Dylan Fest in May, Concerts on the Pier in July and August, and a variety of genre-based festivals at Bayfront Festival Park. To extend your trip, continue your Dylan tour to his childhood hometown of Hibbing, where he grew up and started his first bands before moving to Minneapolis for a short-lived stint at the University of Minnesota. The Hibbing Public Library has a permanent Dylan collection and directions for a walking route of Dylan sites.
Day 4Visit Museums and Galleries
Begin your day at Alma Provisions for breakfast as you make your way to the Museum of Russian Art. Its Violins of Hope exhibit and concert series (May–June) showcases meticulously restored instruments that survived the Holocaust. This moving testament to the power of music to help communities persevere and to preserve cultural identity finds parallels in the city’s immigrant culinary landscape.
That connection comes into focus over brunch at Diane’s Place, where James Beard–nominated chef Diana Moua brings Hmong cuisine—rooted in mountain traditions and shaped by displacement and diaspora—into the national spotlight through deeply personal, ancestral dishes.
Resilience depends on community, and the Northeast Arts District cultivates that support system for the city’s creative class. Wander the district’s galleries, such as Dreamsong, grounded in Indigenous-led perspectives and cross-cultural expression, and the Northrup King Building, an expansive complex of studios and collaboration spaces. Along the way, stop for coffee at the Northeast location of Dogwood, a local favorite known for its artful brews and welcoming vibe.
Settle in for an early meal at the lauded Oro by Nixta, where heirloom masa takes center stage, honoring Mexican culinary traditions while highlighting local ingredients. In the evening, experience the acclaimed Minnesota Orchestra, whose repertoire spans classical masterpieces, contemporary works, and film scores—reflecting a tradition in constant evolution, much like Minnesota’s creative scene.
After the elegance of the orchestral hall, experience a different side of the city at Berlin, known for intimate live sets and late-night DJ sets. From concertos to club tracks, music in Minnesota fuses and flows. It’s a current that courses through the country and the rich soundtrack for a rewarding trip.