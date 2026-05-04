4 Days of Record Shops and Live Music in Minnesota

From the iconic to the underground, Minnesota’s music scene mixes, bends, and flows like the Mississippi River that begins and runs through the state. Immerse yourself in its ever-evolving soundscape with this four-day itinerary that weaves together the destination’s varied sounds, stages, and stories.Anchored in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, you’ll hunt for vinyl gems, catch live performances, and trace the influence of artists past and present. Along the way, tap into a culture shaped by the state’s independent spirit, grassroots grit, diverse influences, and deep-rooted sense of community. Whether you align your visit with a festival or favorite touring act, or simply catch a local live show, music here is more than a night out; it’s the undercurrent that moves the state.