7 Days of Waterfalls and Small Towns on Lake Superior

Minnesota’s Lake Superior North Shore makes a compelling case for a summer trip, with days in the heart of the Great Lakes region, rugged shoreline hikes, sweeping vistas, breezy harbor towns, and more. Around Lake Superior, waterfalls tumble over dramatic cliffs, and uncrowded forest trails stretch for miles.

Start your day on a mountain bike, take in a small-town art scene, and then make a dinner reservation (without having to set an alarm to secure it)—it’s all completely possible. Wilderness and creative spirit combine in the Arrowhead Region for a nature- and culture-filled experience. This week long itinerary weaves together outdoor adventure, exquisite dining, and plenty of charm found only in this region of the state.