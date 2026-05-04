7 Days of Waterfalls and Small Towns on Lake Superior

Minnesota’s Lake Superior North Shore makes a compelling case for a summer trip, with days in the heart of the Great Lakes region, rugged shoreline hikes, sweeping vistas, breezy harbor towns, and more. Around Lake Superior, waterfalls tumble over dramatic cliffs, and uncrowded forest trails stretch for miles.
Start your day on a mountain bike, take in a small-town art scene, and then make a dinner reservation (without having to set an alarm to secure it)—it’s all completely possible. Wilderness and creative spirit combine in the Arrowhead Region for a nature- and culture-filled experience. This week long itinerary weaves together outdoor adventure, exquisite dining, and plenty of charm found only in this region of the state.
Itinerary / 7 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Start in Duluth
Fly into DLH (Duluth International Airport) and rent a car to begin your adventure in Duluth. This modest city is the heartbeat of Minnesota’s Arrowhead region, offering big-city amenities with small-town charm.
For more flight options, fly into MSP (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport), which is about a 2.5-hour drive north to Duluth. Arrive early, so that you can maximize the day with a trip over to Jay Cooke State Park to stroll across the pedestrian Swinging Bridge spanning the St. Louis River.
If the rushing waters get your heart thudding, consider spending a few hours river rafting. Northern Minnesota boasts some exciting whitewater (especially in spring, when water levels are higher).
Nearby Cloquet is a small city with a one-of-a-kind gas station designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and a legendary restaurant featuring summertime favorites. Stop for lunch at Gordy’s Hi-Hat, a local institution, where lines sometimes extend out the door in summer, thanks to its simple but satisfying burgers, fries, and milkshakes, among other menu favorites. (My whole family found something to love on the menu and agreed it was worth the wait.)
Also on the western side of the Greater Duluth area, Spirit Mountain Villas makes a perfect base camp for the first night. This ski resort transforms into an adventure park in summer with an alpine coaster, trampoline-style bounce pillows, and bike trails with terrain and off-road sections all awaiting those looking for high-energy thrills. For those happy to simply watch the fun, ride the scenic chair lift to see the lake from above.
For more flight options, fly into MSP (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport), which is about a 2.5-hour drive north to Duluth. Arrive early, so that you can maximize the day with a trip over to Jay Cooke State Park to stroll across the pedestrian Swinging Bridge spanning the St. Louis River.
If the rushing waters get your heart thudding, consider spending a few hours river rafting. Northern Minnesota boasts some exciting whitewater (especially in spring, when water levels are higher).
Nearby Cloquet is a small city with a one-of-a-kind gas station designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and a legendary restaurant featuring summertime favorites. Stop for lunch at Gordy’s Hi-Hat, a local institution, where lines sometimes extend out the door in summer, thanks to its simple but satisfying burgers, fries, and milkshakes, among other menu favorites. (My whole family found something to love on the menu and agreed it was worth the wait.)
Also on the western side of the Greater Duluth area, Spirit Mountain Villas makes a perfect base camp for the first night. This ski resort transforms into an adventure park in summer with an alpine coaster, trampoline-style bounce pillows, and bike trails with terrain and off-road sections all awaiting those looking for high-energy thrills. For those happy to simply watch the fun, ride the scenic chair lift to see the lake from above.
Day 2Road Trip to a Minnesota State Park
Hiking and scenic overlooks are what a Lake Superior North Shore road trip is all about. Superior is the world’s largest freshwater lake, and around its 150-mile Minnesota coastline, you’ll find eight state parks, exceptionally accessible waterfalls (including the state’s tallest one), rugged landscapes, volcanic rock formations, and serenity.
Today, you can see postcard-worthy views of Lake Superior and stretch your legs getting to waterfalls. You’ll likely unplug (it’s not a choice in some spots, so plan accordingly for cellular dead zones) and find yourself immersed in nature. I love the scenic views and slower pace of Scenic 61 instead of the expressway.
Your choice of destinations includes Gooseberry Falls State Park, which is 45 minutes from Duluth. Hike the one-mile Falls Loop Trail to see the park’s dramatic namesake waterfall.
Another option, just past Gooseberry Falls (55 minutes from Duluth), is Split Rock Lighthouse. It’s a historic site and a state park with its picturesque lighthouse towering over cliffs along the lake. Families love the special lighthouse tour and seeing how they work from inside.
A little more than an hour from Duluth is Tettegouche State Park, which has a lovely 500-foot-long walking path down to the rocky shoreline of the lake. It’s an easy hike, and especially fun for kids who love to skip rocks.
George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is a serene spot and the only park not along Highway 61 and Lake Superior. Temperance River State Park, another lesser-known park, is also ideal for hikers. Both are about 90 minutes from Duluth.
Whichever park you choose, stop along the way at my favorite restaurant in the northern half of the state, the New Scenic Cafe along Highway 61. The menu is fresh and modern yet grounded in high-quality ingredients and familiar flavors. Also save room for pie at the Rustic Inn Cafe, a little further up the highway.
For glamping in cozy cabins close to Tettegouche, George H. Crosby Manitou, and Temperance River state parks, head to Tofte Trails cabins in Lutsen, just under two hours outside of Duluth up Highway 61. Or you could book a room at the nearby Lutsen Mountains. You’ll also find Cascade River State Park about 10 miles away.
Today, you can see postcard-worthy views of Lake Superior and stretch your legs getting to waterfalls. You’ll likely unplug (it’s not a choice in some spots, so plan accordingly for cellular dead zones) and find yourself immersed in nature. I love the scenic views and slower pace of Scenic 61 instead of the expressway.
Your choice of destinations includes Gooseberry Falls State Park, which is 45 minutes from Duluth. Hike the one-mile Falls Loop Trail to see the park’s dramatic namesake waterfall.
Another option, just past Gooseberry Falls (55 minutes from Duluth), is Split Rock Lighthouse. It’s a historic site and a state park with its picturesque lighthouse towering over cliffs along the lake. Families love the special lighthouse tour and seeing how they work from inside.
A little more than an hour from Duluth is Tettegouche State Park, which has a lovely 500-foot-long walking path down to the rocky shoreline of the lake. It’s an easy hike, and especially fun for kids who love to skip rocks.
George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is a serene spot and the only park not along Highway 61 and Lake Superior. Temperance River State Park, another lesser-known park, is also ideal for hikers. Both are about 90 minutes from Duluth.
Whichever park you choose, stop along the way at my favorite restaurant in the northern half of the state, the New Scenic Cafe along Highway 61. The menu is fresh and modern yet grounded in high-quality ingredients and familiar flavors. Also save room for pie at the Rustic Inn Cafe, a little further up the highway.
For glamping in cozy cabins close to Tettegouche, George H. Crosby Manitou, and Temperance River state parks, head to Tofte Trails cabins in Lutsen, just under two hours outside of Duluth up Highway 61. Or you could book a room at the nearby Lutsen Mountains. You’ll also find Cascade River State Park about 10 miles away.
Day 3Explore Grand Marais and Sail on a Schooner
Get up early and drive further along the shore toward Grand Marais—but first, grab coffee at Fika. This local coffee roaster in Lutsen has Scandinavian vibes, thanks to Minnesota’s rich Scandinavian heritage.
In Grand Marais, visit North House Folk School to book a few hours on the Hjordis schooner for incredible views of the sunrise or sunset that aren’t visible from shore. Once back on land, depending on your interests, you can explore a wide variety of classes, including culinary arts like artisan breadmaking, sausage-making, and fermentation.
The school leans into the natural setting with courses like traditional snowshoe-making, nature photography, and foraging as well as a host of other fun and regional activities. (Book early to save your spots.) You can also shop for handmade crafts like birch bark ornaments and metal wall hooks, or simply enjoy watching a craft unfold before your eyes.
Then, explore the city on foot. It’s truly the best way to see the small town and all it has to offer. Artist’s Point is an easy walk on a little peninsula if you want to experience the lake from the shore.
Track down Roam and Whimsy Co., a cozy shop inside a tiny wagon with an art print vending machine outside. The prints make art accessible to anyone (and kids absolutely love this little machine). Inside, you’ll find an eclectic collection of handmade and other goods.
For a truly northern Minnesotan lunch with locally sourced ingredients, try the Fisherman’s Daughter at Dockside Fish Market. World’s Best Donuts is a stop to make early on, as they will sell out—the name says it all. Or stop by Crosby Bakery for croissants, muffins, scones, and more.
Rest easy at Ole Dome with a glamping experience or find another comfy cabin rental in the area; they’re all full of Northwoods charm. This far north, away from city lights, you’ll find some of the darkest skies in the country, full of glittering stars.
In Grand Marais, visit North House Folk School to book a few hours on the Hjordis schooner for incredible views of the sunrise or sunset that aren’t visible from shore. Once back on land, depending on your interests, you can explore a wide variety of classes, including culinary arts like artisan breadmaking, sausage-making, and fermentation.
The school leans into the natural setting with courses like traditional snowshoe-making, nature photography, and foraging as well as a host of other fun and regional activities. (Book early to save your spots.) You can also shop for handmade crafts like birch bark ornaments and metal wall hooks, or simply enjoy watching a craft unfold before your eyes.
Then, explore the city on foot. It’s truly the best way to see the small town and all it has to offer. Artist’s Point is an easy walk on a little peninsula if you want to experience the lake from the shore.
Track down Roam and Whimsy Co., a cozy shop inside a tiny wagon with an art print vending machine outside. The prints make art accessible to anyone (and kids absolutely love this little machine). Inside, you’ll find an eclectic collection of handmade and other goods.
For a truly northern Minnesotan lunch with locally sourced ingredients, try the Fisherman’s Daughter at Dockside Fish Market. World’s Best Donuts is a stop to make early on, as they will sell out—the name says it all. Or stop by Crosby Bakery for croissants, muffins, scones, and more.
Rest easy at Ole Dome with a glamping experience or find another comfy cabin rental in the area; they’re all full of Northwoods charm. This far north, away from city lights, you’ll find some of the darkest skies in the country, full of glittering stars.
Day 4See Waterfalls and Indigenous Culture in Grand Portage
A 40-minute drive from Grand Marais will bring you to Grand Portage. This tiny community is the last stop in Minnesota before the U.S. border. Along with its fabulous Grand Portage State Park and Judge C. R. Magney State Park (where you’ll want to hike to the famous Devil’s Kettle), it has the Grand Portage National Monument. It’s an incredibly important place for the Anishinaabeg people of the area.
Grand Portage National Monument is a living history site rich with information. You’ll get a glimpse into the lives of the Indigenous people who’ve long inhabited the area and the fur traders who moved through it, utilizing the waterways and the natural resources to make their living. Kids absolutely love the bright colors of the voyageurs’ period garb and the birch-bark canoes traditionally used by the Indigenous people here.
You can also see sweeping views of Lake Superior from the open spaces inside the fort. The Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa co-runs this site, making it the first National Monument to be co-managed by a Tribal Nation and giving the stories a sense of place. Take a guided tour or wander and learn at your own pace.
Grand Portage State Park is home to Minnesota’s tallest waterfall (and has no vehicle entry fee). It’s the only state park within an American Indian reservation in Minnesota and is on land owned by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The visitor center offers art and cultural displays of the Ojibwe people.
An easy, paved trail from the visitor center leads to the falls. The path is about a mile round trip and wheelchair accessible. Three viewing decks overlook the nearby rushing High Falls. For those wanting a more rugged experience, the Middle Falls trail is a tad more adventurous and requires several hours to complete.
Consider camping while in the area (North Shore Camping Co. offers glamping in cabin-like tents immersed in nature) or one of the several lodging options here. Try the Cabins at Hollow Rock or Grand Portage Lodge for their proximity to all the area’s activities.
Or book a stay at Naniboujou Lodge, about 15 minutes outside of Grand Marais, to experience the grandeur and vibrant colors of a historic lodge steeped in history and culture. Plan your stay for when the lodge restaurant is open to enjoy a truly awe-inspiring culinary atmosphere.
Grand Portage National Monument is a living history site rich with information. You’ll get a glimpse into the lives of the Indigenous people who’ve long inhabited the area and the fur traders who moved through it, utilizing the waterways and the natural resources to make their living. Kids absolutely love the bright colors of the voyageurs’ period garb and the birch-bark canoes traditionally used by the Indigenous people here.
You can also see sweeping views of Lake Superior from the open spaces inside the fort. The Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa co-runs this site, making it the first National Monument to be co-managed by a Tribal Nation and giving the stories a sense of place. Take a guided tour or wander and learn at your own pace.
Grand Portage State Park is home to Minnesota’s tallest waterfall (and has no vehicle entry fee). It’s the only state park within an American Indian reservation in Minnesota and is on land owned by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The visitor center offers art and cultural displays of the Ojibwe people.
An easy, paved trail from the visitor center leads to the falls. The path is about a mile round trip and wheelchair accessible. Three viewing decks overlook the nearby rushing High Falls. For those wanting a more rugged experience, the Middle Falls trail is a tad more adventurous and requires several hours to complete.
Consider camping while in the area (North Shore Camping Co. offers glamping in cabin-like tents immersed in nature) or one of the several lodging options here. Try the Cabins at Hollow Rock or Grand Portage Lodge for their proximity to all the area’s activities.
Or book a stay at Naniboujou Lodge, about 15 minutes outside of Grand Marais, to experience the grandeur and vibrant colors of a historic lodge steeped in history and culture. Plan your stay for when the lodge restaurant is open to enjoy a truly awe-inspiring culinary atmosphere.
Day 5Explore the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness
Head back the way you came on Highway 61 and turn onto the Gunflint Trail, a two-lane National Scenic Byway that leads to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Plan to stop at scenic overlooks and for short hikes all along the drive through the stunning countryside. Watch for moose and other boreal wildlife, often active at dawn and dusk. Book a day-trip excursion with one of the local resorts to paddle a canoe around some of the lakes and experience the pristine natural beauty.
Gunflint Lodge is near the end of the road and offers comfortable, modern accommodations in a perfectly rustic setting. It has 3D archery, a zip line, naturalist programs, an on-site restaurant with a large menu, and more.
Gunflint Lodge is near the end of the road and offers comfortable, modern accommodations in a perfectly rustic setting. It has 3D archery, a zip line, naturalist programs, an on-site restaurant with a large menu, and more.
Day 6Head Back to Duluth
As you continue to travel back to Duluth, stop to stretch your legs and take a short walk down to the scenic Black Beach (the only one of its kind in the contiguous U.S.) near Silver Bay. The “black sand,” which is more like small black pebbles, is a remnant of the region’s mining industry. Picnic tables and an outhouse make it ideal for a picnic.
Along the way, a stop at Betty’s Pies will give a little boost for the final stretch to Duluth. Once you reach the city, explore the Canal Park district.
The museum at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center is a free and fun way to learn about local history. You can also walk out to the lighthouse or watch as ships come into port—you may even see the iconic lift bridge in action.
Go to the William A. Irvin Museum for tours of the William A. Irvin, a behemoth ship that’s an unmissable landmark in the neighborhood. Playfront Park is an impressive playground for little ones and the wintertime site of Bentleyville Christmas displays.
Stay at Beacon Pointe Resort on the east end of Canal Park or Pier B Resort Hotel on the west end for incredible access to area activities and restaurants. Pier B has an on-site restaurant called the Silos, with something for everyone, including delicious desserts (such as seasonal pies from the Rustic Inn Café), all served with views of the greatest lake.
Along the way, a stop at Betty’s Pies will give a little boost for the final stretch to Duluth. Once you reach the city, explore the Canal Park district.
The museum at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center is a free and fun way to learn about local history. You can also walk out to the lighthouse or watch as ships come into port—you may even see the iconic lift bridge in action.
Go to the William A. Irvin Museum for tours of the William A. Irvin, a behemoth ship that’s an unmissable landmark in the neighborhood. Playfront Park is an impressive playground for little ones and the wintertime site of Bentleyville Christmas displays.
Stay at Beacon Pointe Resort on the east end of Canal Park or Pier B Resort Hotel on the west end for incredible access to area activities and restaurants. Pier B has an on-site restaurant called the Silos, with something for everyone, including delicious desserts (such as seasonal pies from the Rustic Inn Café), all served with views of the greatest lake.
Day 7Visit the Great Lakes Aquarium
An astonishing display of animals, birds, and fish indigenous to the Lake Superior watershed, the Great Lakes Aquarium shares a parking lot with Playfront Park and the Amsoil Arena, tucked along the edge of Lake Superior. The stars of the show are the sturgeon—some of which are close to six feet long. Scuba divers hand-feed these gentle giants daily. Kids can also interact with learning stations in the multilevel building, and everyone can try their hand at touching some ambassador animals.
After aquatic fun, have a farewell meal at Northern Waters Smokehaus, a few blocks from the aquarium in Canal Park. Enjoy some flavorful smoked fish and other dishes that draw on the region’s Scandinavian heritage while taking a lingering last look out onto the lake and the lift bridge standing sentinel.
Or consider extending your time—and experience of the area’s Nordic roots—in Duluth by relaxing at the flagship location of Cedar & Stone Nordic Sauna. The bathhouse has private and social saunas, a natural cold plunge in the harbor, and a floating sauna on Lake Superior. It’s a fitting final celebration of the Lake Superior North Shore’s cultural and natural splendor.
After aquatic fun, have a farewell meal at Northern Waters Smokehaus, a few blocks from the aquarium in Canal Park. Enjoy some flavorful smoked fish and other dishes that draw on the region’s Scandinavian heritage while taking a lingering last look out onto the lake and the lift bridge standing sentinel.
Or consider extending your time—and experience of the area’s Nordic roots—in Duluth by relaxing at the flagship location of Cedar & Stone Nordic Sauna. The bathhouse has private and social saunas, a natural cold plunge in the harbor, and a floating sauna on Lake Superior. It’s a fitting final celebration of the Lake Superior North Shore’s cultural and natural splendor.