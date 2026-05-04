JOURNEYS

8 Days Finding Minnesota’s Most Beautiful Lakes

Explore houseboat stays, canoe trips, and lakeside towns.
Split Rock Lighthouse is one of many scenic destinations on Lake Superior’s North Shore.

Split Rock Lighthouse is one of many scenic destinations on Lake Superior’s North Shore.

Courtesy of Explore Minnesota

For Minnesotans, quality time outdoors is a way of life. The annual summer pilgrimage “Up North” is less a specific place and more a state of mind—a deep, restorative exhale amongst pine-scented forests, mirror-like lakes, starry skies, and campfire stories. This eight-day road trip immerses you in that feeling, weaving together the iconic and eclectic lakes that have earned the state its name. Minnesota or mni sóta makoce means “where the waters reflect the sky” in Dakota.

From the vast expanse of Lake Superior to the remote stillness of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, days can drift quietly on a boat or spark with a friendly fishing competition. The itinerary invites you to embrace this tranquil yet playful spirit that makes the Land of 10,000 Lakes unlike anywhere else.

Itinerary / 8 Days

PLAN YOUR TRIP
Captain a Houseboat in Voyageurs National Park

Trip Highlight

Captain a Houseboat in Voyageurs National Park

Trade your rental car and roads for a houseboat and waterways as you explore the quiet coves, rocky islands, and boreal forests of Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota’s only national park and an International Dark Sky Park.
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Trip Designer

Explore Minnesota

Explore Minnesota is the state's dedicated authority and ultimate insider, connecting visitors with the places, people, and stories that make the North Star State shine. From its wild northern shores to bustling city streets, Minnesota is one of the most dynamic destinations in the U.S., and Explore Minnesota is your trusted guide to every corner of it.
It takes two to haul in a catch on Lake Margaret, one of more than 460 lakes in the Brainerd Lakes Area and home to some of Minnesota's best fishing.

It takes two to haul in a catch on Lake Margaret, one of more than 460 lakes in the Brainerd Lakes Area and home to some of Minnesota’s best fishing.

Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Day 1Boating and Fishing in Brainerd Lakes

Start your Minnesota lakes road trip with a 2.5-hour (150-mile) drive from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) to the Brainerd Lakes area, trading the city skyline for towering pines and your first taste of that “Up North” exhale. Or fly into the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport (BRD). Drop your bags at a classic resort, such as Cragun’s, Madden’s, or Breezy Point, where lakeside access and timeless hospitality set the tone for the week.

Ease into lake life with a dockside lunch at Ernie’s on Gull for its famed walleye sandwich before setting out on a private fishing excursion with Walleye Dan to catch your own. Soak up the carefree calm of gliding across glassy waters in a tiller-steer boat while learning how to reel in the region’s prized catch.

Freshen up before a 35-minute drive to the nostalgic, cozy charm of Norway Ridge Supper Club. Here, time-honored Northwoods recipes—on-site smoked ribs, walleye almondine, and a house sourdough made from a decades-old starter—pair perfectly with the setting sun over Kimble Lake, a quintessential first day in Minnesota’s lake country.
Redhead Mountain Bike Park and Recreation Area is one of many places in Minnesota’s Mine Pit Lakes area with unexpected turquoise waters.

Redhead Mountain Bike Park and Recreation Area is one of many places in Minnesota’s Mine Pit Lakes area with unexpected turquoise waters.

Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Day 2Paddle the Turquoise Waters of the Mine Pit Lakes

Relax into a slow morning over breakfast and coffee at your resort or a local favorite like MN Traders Co. Then point your car north for a scenic two-hour (95-mile) drive into Minnesota’s Iron Range, where historic iron ore mining sites have been reimagined as outdoor playgrounds.

Arrive at Paddle Hoppers, where you’ll rent your selection from standup paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes. Warm up on a lazy section of the Mississippi River right out back before shuttling a few minutes to the main event: Tioga Mine Pit Lake. Floating in its surreal turquoise waters, which are 200 feet deep, feels more Caribbean than Midwest—you might even spot snorkelers and divers who come to explore its underwater relics!

Refuel with a well-earned lunch at Ledger & Ladle, known for homemade European pub fare like scotch eggs, braised lamb shank, and fish and chips. Then, check in at the historic Gilbert Mansion, a Gilded Age estate turned bed-and-breakfast, where century-old stained-glass windows, antique furnishings, and ornate woodwork are perfectly preserved; a time capsule of a bygone era.

End the day with yet another unexpected delight in this unassuming section of the state: Dinner at The Pines, where James Beard Award semifinalist Kyle Lussier elevates the region’s bounty into vibrant, seasonal creations.
A family takes to the lake from their houseboat's rooftop slide in Voyageurs National Park, a wilderness where lakes and waterways make up more than 40 percent of the landscape.

A family takes to the lake from their houseboat’s rooftop slide in Voyageurs National Park, a wilderness where lakes and waterways make up more than 40 percent of the landscape.

Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Days 3-5Captain a Houseboat through Voyageurs National Park

Today, the road ends and waterways begin. Drive north two hours (109 miles) to Crane Lake, one of the entryways to the remote Voyageurs National Park. Its maze of open lakes, narrow channels, rocky islands, and quiet coves is best experienced by boat—specifically, your own houseboat, which you’ll pick up at Voyagaire Houseboats & Lodge between 1–3 p.m.

Book well in advance for the three-night minimum to choose from boats with hot tubs, swim slides, and other features, as well as your required tow-behind boat. New to captaining? A thorough orientation gets you comfortable fast and staff are just a radio call away, as is a hospitality boat to keep you stocked with any needs that may arise.

Once on the water, life slows to a steady six miles per hour. As you glide through the passage into Sand Point Lake, you’ll be transported deep back in geological time—the glacier-carved rocks around you are some of the oldest in North America, dating back 2.7 billion years to the formation of the continent itself. With no service or Wi-Fi to pull you back to the present, surrender yourself to the timelessness of this 218,000-acre wilderness.

Moor near Grassy Bay’s sheer 125-foot cliffs to enjoy a swim or paddle before firing up the grill and settling in for a relaxing evening under the endless night sky. As an International Dark Sky Park, the Milky Way explodes overhead, and if conditions align, the aurora borealis may even dance above the horizon.

Awake on day four to cruise into the blue expanse of Namakan Lake, weaving along the international border with Canada. Pass shorelines blanketed by boreal forest and keep an eye out for wildlife like otters, beavers, and eagles, or even the more elusive moose, black bears, and wolves.

Aim to anchor by 4 p.m. at Ashback Beach or Wolf Pack Islands, both offering secluded sandy beaches and short trails into the mystical forests. As the mirror-like waters reflect the setting sun, let the hauntingly beautiful soundtrack of loons, Minnesota’s state bird, cast their spell over the lake, and you.

On your last full day, explore Namakan’s archipelago and shorelines or push out early to the historic Kettle Falls Hotel, a century-old hotel where stories of fur traders and Prohibition-era smugglers linger at the bar. Either way, leave enough time to retrace your route and tie-up closer to Sand Point Lake, settling in for the night and setting yourself up for a stress-free, early-morning return.
A couple paddles in the remote Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness surrounded by boreal forest.

A couple paddles in the remote Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness surrounded by boreal forest.

Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Day 6Canoe the Iconic Boundary Waters

Wake with the sun to savor your final hours aboard your floating cabin before returning to the road. Drive just under two hours (90 miles) to Ely, the southern gateway to the remote forests, streams, and lakes of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW). With more than 1,200 miles of canoe routes through nearly 1.1 million acres of protected wilderness sustained by thousands of years of Indigenous stewardship—including that of the Bois Forte and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, who continue to hunt, fish, and gather here today—the BWCAW is one of the most expansive and unspoiled wildernesses remaining in the lower 48.

After strolling Ely’s shop-lined Main Street and stopping for lunch at a spot like Insula for fresh, locally sourced fare, the afternoon is yours to chart. You can rent canoes to paddle and portage to the red ochre Native American pictographs along the granite palisade of North Hegman Lake. To dive deeper into Indigenous history, including petroglyphs and old trade routes, travel about 20 minutes to the Bois Forte Heritage Museum.

Return to a night of comfort at Grand Ely Lodge. Or experience the BWCAW at its purest with a guided, overnight canoe-camping trip from one of the many reputable outfitters in the area.

By evening, whether on the lakeshore of your lodge or canoe-in campsite, let the water lapping gently at the shore lull you into a trance as loons call and fire pits crackle under the sparkling night skies.
A group enjoys sailing Lake Superior under the signature red sails of the <i>Hjørdis</i> schooner.

A group enjoys sailing Lake Superior under the signature red sails of the Hjørdis schooner.

Courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Day 7Sail Lake Superior

Wake for a morning paddle, letting the crisp northern air linger in your lungs as you take in your last sweeping panorama of this remote wilderness. Stop for a satiating bite at Boundary Waters Kitchen & Market or Northern Grounds before making your way just over two hours (110 miles) to Grand Marais, where the dense North Woods open onto the rocky, windswept North Shore of Lake Superior.

Drop your bags at the Mayhew Inn and walk the harbor to the Fisherman’s Daughter, delighting in dockside dining of freshly caught fish. (Another option is the seasonal food truck run by local fishermen, North Superior Fishery.)

Later, board the 50-foot schooner, Hjørdis, for a sunset sail on Lake Superior. It’s the deepest, coldest, clearest, and cleanest of America’s Great Lakes—and the world’s largest freshwater lake. (Pro tip: This is an adventure you’ll want to book in advance.)

Help steer and raise the sails or simply sit back and soak up the sensation of slicing through the open sea-like expanse. Saving this greatest of Great Lakes for last makes for a memorable finale to close your Minnesota lakes adventure.
Perched 130 feet above Lake Superior, Split Rock Lighthouse crowns one of the North Shore's most dramatic stretches of coastline.

Perched 130 feet above Lake Superior, Split Rock Lighthouse crowns one of the North Shore’s most dramatic stretches of coastline.

Courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Day 8Lake Superior North Shore Scenic Drive

The 4.5-hour drive (270 miles) back to Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport traces Lake Superior’s dramatic shoreline. Give yourself enough time for short stops like Split Rock Lighthouse and a lunch break at one of the region’s reputable smokehouses—Russ Kendall’s for its rich, flaky, smoked lake trout or Northern Waters Smokehaus for its creative smoked fish sandwiches. As you return to the bustle of daily life, that “Up North” exhale will remain in your soul—a source to revisit whenever you need the carefree calm of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
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