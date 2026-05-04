8 Days Finding Minnesota’s Most Beautiful Lakes

For Minnesotans, quality time outdoors is a way of life. The annual summer pilgrimage “Up North” is less a specific place and more a state of mind—a deep, restorative exhale amongst pine-scented forests, mirror-like lakes, starry skies, and campfire stories. This eight-day road trip immerses you in that feeling, weaving together the iconic and eclectic lakes that have earned the state its name. Minnesota or mni sóta makoce means “where the waters reflect the sky” in Dakota.

From the vast expanse of Lake Superior to the remote stillness of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, days can drift quietly on a boat or spark with a friendly fishing competition. The itinerary invites you to embrace this tranquil yet playful spirit that makes the Land of 10,000 Lakes unlike anywhere else.