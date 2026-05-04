8 Days Finding Minnesota’s Most Beautiful Lakes

For Minnesotans, quality time outdoors is a way of life. The annual summer pilgrimage “Up North” is less a specific place and more a state of mind—a deep, restorative exhale amongst pine-scented forests, mirror-like lakes, starry skies, and campfire stories. This eight-day road trip immerses you in that feeling, weaving together the iconic and eclectic lakes that have earned the state its name. Minnesota or mni sóta makoce means “where the waters reflect the sky” in Dakota.
From the vast expanse of Lake Superior to the remote stillness of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, days can drift quietly on a boat or spark with a friendly fishing competition. The itinerary invites you to embrace this tranquil yet playful spirit that makes the Land of 10,000 Lakes unlike anywhere else.
Itinerary / 8 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Boating and Fishing in Brainerd Lakes
Ease into lake life with a dockside lunch at Ernie’s on Gull for its famed walleye sandwich before setting out on a private fishing excursion with Walleye Dan to catch your own. Soak up the carefree calm of gliding across glassy waters in a tiller-steer boat while learning how to reel in the region’s prized catch.
Freshen up before a 35-minute drive to the nostalgic, cozy charm of Norway Ridge Supper Club. Here, time-honored Northwoods recipes—on-site smoked ribs, walleye almondine, and a house sourdough made from a decades-old starter—pair perfectly with the setting sun over Kimble Lake, a quintessential first day in Minnesota’s lake country.
Day 2Paddle the Turquoise Waters of the Mine Pit Lakes
Arrive at Paddle Hoppers, where you’ll rent your selection from standup paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes. Warm up on a lazy section of the Mississippi River right out back before shuttling a few minutes to the main event: Tioga Mine Pit Lake. Floating in its surreal turquoise waters, which are 200 feet deep, feels more Caribbean than Midwest—you might even spot snorkelers and divers who come to explore its underwater relics!
Refuel with a well-earned lunch at Ledger & Ladle, known for homemade European pub fare like scotch eggs, braised lamb shank, and fish and chips. Then, check in at the historic Gilbert Mansion, a Gilded Age estate turned bed-and-breakfast, where century-old stained-glass windows, antique furnishings, and ornate woodwork are perfectly preserved; a time capsule of a bygone era.
End the day with yet another unexpected delight in this unassuming section of the state: Dinner at The Pines, where James Beard Award semifinalist Kyle Lussier elevates the region’s bounty into vibrant, seasonal creations.
Days 3-5Captain a Houseboat through Voyageurs National Park
Book well in advance for the three-night minimum to choose from boats with hot tubs, swim slides, and other features, as well as your required tow-behind boat. New to captaining? A thorough orientation gets you comfortable fast and staff are just a radio call away, as is a hospitality boat to keep you stocked with any needs that may arise.
Once on the water, life slows to a steady six miles per hour. As you glide through the passage into Sand Point Lake, you’ll be transported deep back in geological time—the glacier-carved rocks around you are some of the oldest in North America, dating back 2.7 billion years to the formation of the continent itself. With no service or Wi-Fi to pull you back to the present, surrender yourself to the timelessness of this 218,000-acre wilderness.
Moor near Grassy Bay’s sheer 125-foot cliffs to enjoy a swim or paddle before firing up the grill and settling in for a relaxing evening under the endless night sky. As an International Dark Sky Park, the Milky Way explodes overhead, and if conditions align, the aurora borealis may even dance above the horizon.
Awake on day four to cruise into the blue expanse of Namakan Lake, weaving along the international border with Canada. Pass shorelines blanketed by boreal forest and keep an eye out for wildlife like otters, beavers, and eagles, or even the more elusive moose, black bears, and wolves.
Aim to anchor by 4 p.m. at Ashback Beach or Wolf Pack Islands, both offering secluded sandy beaches and short trails into the mystical forests. As the mirror-like waters reflect the setting sun, let the hauntingly beautiful soundtrack of loons, Minnesota’s state bird, cast their spell over the lake, and you.
On your last full day, explore Namakan’s archipelago and shorelines or push out early to the historic Kettle Falls Hotel, a century-old hotel where stories of fur traders and Prohibition-era smugglers linger at the bar. Either way, leave enough time to retrace your route and tie-up closer to Sand Point Lake, settling in for the night and setting yourself up for a stress-free, early-morning return.
Day 6Canoe the Iconic Boundary Waters
After strolling Ely’s shop-lined Main Street and stopping for lunch at a spot like Insula for fresh, locally sourced fare, the afternoon is yours to chart. You can rent canoes to paddle and portage to the red ochre Native American pictographs along the granite palisade of North Hegman Lake. To dive deeper into Indigenous history, including petroglyphs and old trade routes, travel about 20 minutes to the Bois Forte Heritage Museum.
Return to a night of comfort at Grand Ely Lodge. Or experience the BWCAW at its purest with a guided, overnight canoe-camping trip from one of the many reputable outfitters in the area.
By evening, whether on the lakeshore of your lodge or canoe-in campsite, let the water lapping gently at the shore lull you into a trance as loons call and fire pits crackle under the sparkling night skies.
Day 7Sail Lake Superior
Drop your bags at the Mayhew Inn and walk the harbor to the Fisherman’s Daughter, delighting in dockside dining of freshly caught fish. (Another option is the seasonal food truck run by local fishermen, North Superior Fishery.)
Later, board the 50-foot schooner, Hjørdis, for a sunset sail on Lake Superior. It’s the deepest, coldest, clearest, and cleanest of America’s Great Lakes—and the world’s largest freshwater lake. (Pro tip: This is an adventure you’ll want to book in advance.)
Help steer and raise the sails or simply sit back and soak up the sensation of slicing through the open sea-like expanse. Saving this greatest of Great Lakes for last makes for a memorable finale to close your Minnesota lakes adventure.