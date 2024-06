The Best Restaurants in Portland, Maine

288 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101

Make a reservation or arrive early to score one of the walk-in tables at Fore Street, the restaurant that launched Portland ’s culinary fame. Chef-partner Sam Hayward won Maine ’s first James Beard Best Chef Northeast award in 2004, and since then the accolades have continued—both for Hayward and for other young chefs in Portland. Located in a renovated former warehouse with big windows facing the waterfront, Fore Street is upscale casual, with a bi-level dining room accented by brick, wood, and exposed ductwork, and with an open kitchen that has a wood-burning oven, grill, and turnspit. The flavor is pure Maine : Hayward, a pioneer in farm-to-table, began working with local farmers, fishermen, and foragers decades before it became trendy. Although the menu changes daily, the signature items always available include house-made charcuterie, wood-oven-roasted Maine mussels, and wood-grilled hanger steak.