The Best Restaurants in Houston
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Houston knows food. Sample some of the best barbecue in the U.S., or stuff yourself silly with tacos al carbon. Whether it's Indian street food you're after or waffle sandwiches sold out of a bus, this list will help you get strategic.
Save Place
3613 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581, USA
In Texas, there’s no shortage of places to go for barbecue, but if you can pick only one Houstonjoint, head to Killen’s BBQ.Chef Ronnie Killen’s vision for this restaurant, opened in 2013, was to combine the “heart and soul of the old-school...
Save Place
4210 Roseland St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Wish you could instantly transport yourself to Barcelona?At BCN Taste & Tradition, you can—all it takes is a single bite of food. The restaurant, helmed by chef Luis Roger, who grew up in Barcelona and was once hired to travel the world on a...
Save Place
88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
One word: Hamburgers. Hamburgers are the reason to come to this tiny grocery store–restaurant that’s still one of Houston’s best-kept secrets. Here’s a sample of the life-changing combinations you'll find on the menu: the...
Save Place
1658 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Leave it to beloved Houston chef Chris Shepherd to blow up the typical restaurant experience. One Fifth, his latest project, is designed to feature five different restaurant concepts over a span of five years. The first was One Fifth Steak. The...
Save Place
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Chris Shepherd spent nine years in the kitchen at Brennan's (and another five at Catalan) before opening this ode to Houston's culturally diverse dives, its ethnic underbelly. What to expect: Korean braised goat with dumplings, Vietnamese-style...
Save Place
11360 Bellaire Blvd #990, Houston, TX 77072, USA
Crawfish season is a big deal in Houston. But for a truly unique experience, head to Crawfish &Noodles in Chinatown. This easy-to-miss restaurant, tucked away in a strip mall on Bellaire Boulevard, is well worth the drive for its spicy mudbugs...
Save Place
1972 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Roost a quaint and cozy spot with a 50-seat dining room and wooden shutters. The menu is revised every three weeks to based on what is in season and available. This farm style cuisine is influenced by many different global cultures including...
Save Place
4720 Washington Ave B, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Max's Wine Dive asks, "Champagne and fried chicken? Why the hell not?!" which pretty much sums up their concept of pairing comfort foods with wine or champagne. This place gets packed at peak hours, yet the waiters stay attentive and friendly. If...
Save Place
2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
The Eatsie Boys has long been considered one of Houston’s best food trucks thanks to the "gourmet grub" made with locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. These days it's holding down a daily residence at 8th Wonder Brewery, Monday...
Save Place
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, USA
For an authentic Houston experience, head to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, where the food is always top-notch and the longtime servers are revered as rock stars. With chef Alex Padilla at the helm, you can expect everything from handmade...
Save Place
2800 Kirby Dr B132, Houston, TX 77098, USA
In a city like Houston, which is bursting with international flavor, it’s not difficult to find fantastic Indian food. But Anita Jaisinghani, who formerly owned the beloved Indika, serves up the best of the best with Pondicheri. The menu here...
Save Place
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
The bright orange neon-lit sign in the middle of the dining room wall isn't humble about the main element of this staple of the Houston restaurant scene. Texas flavors and over 8 nearby Texas farms are showcased in the dozens of delicious meals in...
Save Place
3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018, USA
BBQ is serious business in Houston, as in the rest of Texas, and any local will have a strong opinion about where you can find the holy grail. Gatlin's, however, is a favorite among many. Fall-off-the-bone tender ribs, respectable brisket, pulled...
Save Place
2220 Brazos St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Do you love waffles like most well-adjusted members of society do? Then you'll be a big fan of the Waffle Bus. This innovative Houston food truck offers a variety of savory and sweet waffle sandwiches that will put your taste buds on high alert....
Save Place
3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Helmed by Chef Danny Trace, a New Orleans native whose resume includes stints at Commander's Palace and Cafe Adelaide, Brennan's is the kind of place you go to for well-executed classics: Oysters Rockefeller, Shrimp and Grits, Gulf Fish...
Popular Stories
- 1 COVID + Travel We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know
- 2 Winter Sports Retro Charm Lives on at These Independent U.S. Ski Resorts
- 3 Air Travel Delta Tests Waiving Checked Bag Fees to Reduce Carry-Ons
- 4 COVID + Travel European Countries Are Again Changing Their Entry Rules
- 5 Hiking + Cycling The Old Florida Keys Bridge Is Now a Scenic Walkway and Bike Path