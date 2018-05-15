HomeTravel GuidesSt. KittsSt. Kitts

The Best Restaurants & Bars in St. Kitts

St. Kitts serves a full plate of dining options, from fresh vegetables at Belle Mont Farm to Caribbean lobster hot off the grill at the beach bars on The Strip. Visitors can also look forward to elegant dining at waterfront restaurants like the Spice Mill and a stylish scene in the evolving Christophe Harbour area.

St. Kitts Tourism Authority
Arthur’s
Dieppe Bay Town, St Kitts & Nevis
The breezy, white dining room at Belle Mont Farm’s newest restaurant stands in sharp contrast to the surrounding black sand of Dieppe Bay. In this oceanfront setting, guests enjoy a “sea-to-fork” menu, sourced from a popular local fishing spot just down the beach. Expect mahi-mahi, grouper, snapper, lobster, and more, paired with fresh produce from the resort’s own farm.
May 15, 2018 01:57 PM
 · 
Bob Curley
Patrick Bennett
OJ’s Ital Cart
Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
For an introduction to the Rastafarian culture and lifestyle, head to OJ’s Ital Cart in Basseterre. The brightly painted food truck takes a pure approach to its menu, offering vegetarian fare that’s fresh, natural, and from the earth. Ingredients are grown without chemical pesticides or fertilizers, and even the salt used to flavor dishes is iodine-free. While lines often wrap around the block at lunchtime, the vibe is always fast and fun. When you’re seeking something healthy, join the crowds for pastas, sautéed soya, fresh local juices, and more.
April 20, 2021 04:08 PM
 · 
Patrick Bennett
Reggae Beach Bar & Grill
Reggae Beach Bar & Grill
When it comes to beach bars, it doesn’t get much better than this open-air spot on picturesque Cockleshell Bay. During the day, guests can take advantage of lounge chairs, beach volleyball nets, and snorkeling gear rentals. Friday nights bring bonfire dinners, while Sunday afternoons feature live bands and dancing. The menu is heavy on seafood prepared in the traditional Caribbean way, with popular dishes ranging from corn chowder to coconut shrimp and conch fritters.

May 22, 2018 11:14 AM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
ShayF/Tripadvisor
Rock Lobster St. Kitts
Nestled on Frigate Bay, this casual restaurant has fine-dining aspirations. Here, you can enjoy freshly caught lobster in any number of ways—grilled, in a bisque, or dressed up as Lobster Thermidor, just to name a few. If you’re not in the mood for shellfish, try the lionfish (eat one and you’ll be helping to eliminate the invasive species from the local reefs), the steak (made with Angus beef), or the tapas, which range from breaded chicken strips to garlic shrimp.
May 17, 2018 10:33 AM
 · 
Bob Curley
St. Kitts Tourism Authority
SALT Plage
17°14'59.52"N 62°39'24.29"W, Christophe Harbour, St Kitts & Nevis
After opening in 2014, it didn’t take SALT Plage long to start appearing on lists of the world’s best beachfront restaurants. At the Christophe Harbour dining destination, guests gather on a palm-shaded deck overlooking White House Bay for craft cocktails and Caribbean fare, served from a corrugated steel bar that manages, like the menu, to project both a casual and sophisticated vibe. Live music and full-moon parties make this the place to be for sunset and beyond.
November 10, 2018 08:23 AM
 · 
Bob Curley
St. Kitts Tourism Authority
Shipwreck Beach Bar & Grill
St Kitts & Nevis
Shipwreck is a classic Caribbean beach bar with umbrellas (in both the sand and the drinks), snorkeling off the shore, and live music on Sundays from “4ish to 6ish.” Don’t miss the fish tacos, claimed to be the best you’ll ever taste. And bring your phone—the photo to get is one of the local monkeys that frequent the beach.

November 10, 2018 08:23 AM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
St. Kitts Tourism Authority
Spice Mill Restaurant
St Kitts & Nevis
Dining in a beach chair—or at least a chair by the beach—is an essential part of the experience at Spice Mill Restaurant, which looks directly across the water to St. Kitts’ sister island of Nevis. The menu here journeys across the global culinary landscape, but the fish and produce are sourced as locally as possible—including from the restaurant’s own gardens. Expect fine dining with your toes in the sand.
April 20, 2021 03:26 PM
 · 
Erin Nave
St. Kitts Tourism Authority
The Strip on South Frigate Bay
Frigate Bay, St Kitts & Nevis
A collection of rambling beach bars, The Strip on South Frigate Bay is the best “lime” on St. Kitts—a beach bash by day that transitions to an open-air dance party, moveable feast, and pub crawl by night. The area is within walking distance of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, but it’s a popular nightlife destination for locals and visitors from all over the island. Don’t miss Mr. X’s Shiggidy Shack, the most famous bar on St. Kitts, where you can enjoy grilled lobster alongside an ever-changing lineup of live entertainment, from karaoke to fire-eaters. Also worth visiting are Vibes (St. Kitts’ closest thing to a sports bar), ChinChillas (for Mexican food), and The Dock Bar, which offers a more relaxed scene and, as its name suggests, its very own dock. Wherever you land, expect live bands and DJs to keep the dance floor hopping well into the wee hours. If you get tired, cool off and then rev up with a “Ting with a Sting,” a popular drink of local CSR rum mixed with grapefruit soda.
April 20, 2021 04:11 PM
 · 
St. Kitts
