Spice Mill RestaurantDining in a beach chair—or at least a chair by the beach—is an essential part of the experience at Spice Mill Restaurant, which looks directly across the water to St. Kitts’ sister island of Nevis. The menu here journeys across the global culinary landscape, but the fish and produce are sourced as locally as possible—including from the restaurant’s own gardens. Expect fine dining with your toes in the sand.
Just like the Caribbean region, the menu at this sophisticated beachfront eatery features a melting pot of influences. Expect French, African, English, Dutch, and Jewish flavors and preparations, as well as local ingredients and freshly caught fish. Note: For the best deal, go at lunchtime.
Terrific restaurant in a secluded area of St. Kitts with great views of Nevis.
almost 6 years ago
The rich soil of St. Kitts yields a bounty of produce that makes its way to the plates at restaurants from casual eateries popular with locals to the island’s most upscale options. At Spice Mill, these ingredients are prepared in dishes that reflect the fascinating history and culture of St. Kitts, with African, French, English, Portuguese, Spanish, Indian, and Chinese influences. The funky décor has local touches like hand-woven baskets and a canoe that doubles as bar, while the view of Nevis from Cockleshell Beach is breathtaking. Sprat Net is a favorite of locals though they are happy to share it with visitors to St. Kitts. Freshly caught fish and lobster from the fishing boats docked outside are the top choices while the laid-back atmosphere (picnic tables, plastic cutlery, and paper plates keep things homey and casual) and reasonable prices draw both residents and tourists alike.