Spice Mill Restaurant

Eat: Taste the Flavors of the Island

The rich soil of St. Kitts yields a bounty of produce that makes its way to the plates at restaurants from casual eateries popular with locals to the island’s most upscale options. At Spice Mill, these ingredients are prepared in dishes that reflect the fascinating history and culture of St. Kitts, with African, French, English, Portuguese, Spanish, Indian, and Chinese influences. The funky décor has local touches like hand-woven baskets and a canoe that doubles as bar, while the view of Nevis from Cockleshell Beach is breathtaking. Sprat Net is a favorite of locals though they are happy to share it with visitors to St. Kitts. Freshly caught fish and lobster from the fishing boats docked outside are the top choices while the laid-back atmosphere (picnic tables, plastic cutlery, and paper plates keep things homey and casual) and reasonable prices draw both residents and tourists alike.