The Best of Western Australia
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Most visitors don't get the chance to go west, but those who do are greeted with unique experiences, from the dolphins of Monkey Mia to the desolate Pinnacles to the laid back city vibe of Perth and Fremantle.
Ningaloo WA 6701, Australia
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is, of course, world famous, but there's some impressive snorkeling and diving on the west coast of the country, too. Not far from Exmouth, Ningaloo Marine Park was named a World Heritage Site in 2011. The protected...
100 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
A little out of place in Perth’s St. Georges Terrace business strip, Greenhouse Restaurant is a delicious dining experiment, built with 100 percent recyclable materials. Beat the crowds and arrive for breakfast, when executive chef Matt Stone...
20 Auger Way, Margaret River WA 6285, Australia
Learn about the indigenous Wardandi people on guide Josh Whiteland’s Koomal Dreaming bush walk. It ends with a didgeridoo performance inside Ngilgi Cave. Bushtucker Tours leads canoe trips that focus on native foods (shown), fauna, and medicinal...
3L Queen St, Busselton WA 6280, Australia
The Busselton Jetty is the longest timber-piled jetty in the Southern Hemisphere and it reaches out over the protected waters of Geographe Bay to the tune of 1.8 kilometres. Heritage-listed and well loved by residents and visitors alike, it's more...
31 Cape Clairault Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Pick one of 10 villas at Injidup Spa Retreat to be your Aussie beach pad. Each features a jarrah-wood deck and private pool as well as a kitchen stocked with organic Busselton eggs and a bottle of Lamont’s Quartet white wine. Draw back the...
Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park, 1267 Cape Naturaliste Rd, Naturaliste WA 6281, Australia
A lighthouses has a huge responsibility to ships passing through its territory, a tall order if you will pardon the pun! So when I arrived at Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse in Dunsborough, to find the shortest lighthouse I've ever seen -- I didn't...
104 Marine Parade, Cottesloe WA 6011, Australia
Situated across the road from Perth's most famous stretch of sand, the Cottesloe Hotel inherited a classic Aussie address. The downstairs pub is more than a century old, but the patio has been reinvented as the Beach Club, a sprawling beer garden...
40 Mews Rd, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
The Little Creatures microbrewery, housed in a converted shed overlooking the waters of Fishing Boat Harbour, was founded in 2000. After a morning spent exploring historic Fremantle, repair to the brewery’s convivial outdoor terrace and order one...
REAR, 222 William St, Northbridge WA 6000, Australia
Bringing two of Perth’s current obsessions—rooftop bars and throwback cocktails—together, the Mechanics Institute exudes old-school industrial cool. Look for the laneway entrance next to the beloved burger joint Flipside (order from the bar and...
Caves Rd &, Conto Rd, Forest Grove WA 6286, Australia
There are many caves, of varying sizes and features, within Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park in Western Australia. It's an area known for its cave network, drawing tourists year after year. All are supported by a terrific museum network and...
Perth WA, Australia
Cinema go-ers of Perth get particularly excited when the days become longer and the sun becomes stronger because the start of summer signals the start of the outdoor cinema season. Pack up a picnic, select a nice bottle of wine, gather some...
Caves Rd & Quininup Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Gabriel Chocolate in the Margaret River Wine Region of Western Australia isn't unusual for being a chocolatier in wine country. There are always a great number of them in any region renown for wine. What makes Gabriel special is the way they treat...
South Terrace &, Henderson St, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
This is a fairly large market with treats galore. Lots of artisanal products and artwork as well. Highly recommended that you take a walk about and perhaps stop for a drink like I did, at this cafe at one of the exits of this market. More...
237 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
The [incredibly luxurious] Terrace Hotel might seem almost like a black sheep, located as it is in the downtown heart of the steel-and-glass CBD of Perth in Western Australia. Don't be fooled! The hotel is more like a spotless, white sheep, my...
